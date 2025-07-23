Ramaphosa wishes Banyana’s Salgado a speedy recovery after op

Teammates and Nigeria players attend to Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado had surgery to a broken leg in Casablanca and remains in hospital after sustaining the horrific injury in SA’s 2-1 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent wishes for her recovery on social media.
The SA Football Association (Safa) confirmed details on Wednesday of the injury that came in the defending champions’ loss against the Super Falcons at Stade Larbi Zaouli, meaning Nigeria will contest Saturday’s final against hosts Morocco.
“Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado underwent a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca on Wednesday,” Safa said.
“Salgado remains in hospital while she recuperates and will stay with the team upon release. She will fly back home with Banyana next week.”
Banyana team doctor Lindi Mokoena said Salgado “sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg”.
“She will be out of action for the rest of the year but we are pleased she received exceptional care from the medical teams of Banyana, Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and the hospital.
“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure being performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Caf and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support.”
Ramaphosa posted on X: “Today, our thoughts are with Banyana Banyana’s @G_Salgado9 as we wish Gabriela a comfortable and speedy recovery from her traumatic injury in last night’s Wafcon semifinal against a victorious Nigeria.
“I know you’re a woman of deep and public faith, Gabriela, and you’re a woman of bravery and skill on the pitch. The nation wishes you well.
“Casablanca was always going to be a tough ask for our national team as Africa’s defending champions and Nigeria’s breakthrough in extra time proved this. We are confident Banyana will regroup and return to Wafcon as future champs.
“We wish Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses well for Saturday’s dream home final for the host nation.”
