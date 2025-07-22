Sport / Soccer

Manchester United sign up Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

United pay £65m, with another £6m potentially due in add-ons, for the Cameroon international

22 July 2025 - 13:52
by LORI EWING
Bryan Mbeumo has joined Manchester United from Brentford. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
Manchester United have signed forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford until 2030, with the option to extend for a further year, United said.

United paid £65m to Brentford, with another £6m potentially due in add-ons, for the 25-year-old Cameroon international, according to a club source.

Mbeumo hit new heights in the 2024/25 league season, finishing with 20 goals to help Brentford to a solid 10th-place finish.

Only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22) scored more.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” he said.

“My mentality is always to be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit of character to reach another level here, learning from [manager] Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”

The versatile Mbeumo thrived on the right wing and also impressed as a centre forward, proving indispensable for Brentford by starting every league game last season.

He joined the London club from Ligue 2 side Troyes in 2019 and made 242 appearances, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists.

“Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional. His remarkable consistency has put him among the most productive players in England for the past three seasons,” United director of football Jason Wilcox said.

“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the preseason tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new teammates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”

United will play three preseason matches in the US, on July 26 against West Ham United in New Jersey, July 30 against Bournemouth in Chicago, and August 3 against Everton in Atlanta.

Reuters

England defender Jess Carter reports racist abuse at Euro 2025

No place for racism in football or anywhere in society, says British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs eager for local games after win in Spain, says coach

We are impatient to go back to Johannesburg to play in front of our fans, says Abdeslam Ouaddou
Sport
2 days ago

United lacking pace in midfield, says Amorim after draw with Leeds

Old Trafford side fail to impress in ‘good test’ draw with newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm
Sport
1 day ago
