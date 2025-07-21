Sport / Soccer

United lacking pace in midfield, says Amorim after draw with Leeds

Old Trafford side fail to impress in goalless, but ‘good test’ in Stockholm

21 July 2025 - 16:05
by AADI NAIR
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Manchester United have plenty to improve on and need more pace in their midfield, manager Ruben Amorim said after the Premier League side began their preseason preparations with a goalless draw against Leeds United.

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024/25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and also failed to qualify for the Champions League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Trafford side failed to impress in the draw with newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm on Saturday, despite the inclusion of new signing Matheus Cunha in the starting line-up.

“We suffered a little when we tried to press high, they kicked the ball, won the second ball, and they were a danger in that moment,” Amorim told MUTV.

“We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, [so] that’s hard to bring the ball [forward].

“But we created chances. We have a lot to do, but it was a first test against a Premier League team, with two different teams, so it was a good test.

“As a group, we have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all the details.”

United next play West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Arsenal let Premier League titles slip through their grasp in the past couple of years, but the arrival of top-quality signings would make a difference this season, defender Gabriel Magalhaes said.

Runners-up for the past three seasons, Arsenal have signed winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, as well as midfielders Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season, is also expected to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

“I think the players that came will help us out a lot. The club is doing what is best for the players and the manager,” Gabriel told the BBC.

“They are definitely doing their best to bring the best players that can help us, but we have to focus on what we can do out on the pitch. The players who are here are doing that.

“We are strong and we are getting stronger with these new players. We want to have the best players. To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players…

“We have let a couple of titles slip through our fingers recently. We almost won, but I think this year, things will be different.”

Arsenal begin their 2025/26 Premier League campaign on August 17 with a trip to Manchester United.

Reuters

England defender Jess Carter reports racist abuse at Euro 2025

No place for racism in football or anywhere in society, says British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Sport
1 day ago

Bucs eager for local games after win in Spain, says coach

We are impatient to go back to Johannesburg to play in front of our fans, says Abdeslam Ouaddou
Sport
1 day ago

Ellis concerned her lioness tamers are tired before Nigeria semifinal

‘As a technical team, we are already standing on one side talking about how we are going to plan’
Sport
12 hours ago

Dlamini saves two for Banyana to help book semifinal spot against Nigeria

Banyana struggle to break the defence of Senegal’s taller players but win the penalties battle
Sport
1 day ago
