Rejuvenated Ngcobo promises Chiefs fans fireworks this season

Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo, who looked to be one of the most improved players during Amakhosi’s preseason camp in the Netherlands, has promised their supporters “beautiful” football, among other things, in the new season.
Ngcobo, 25, looked rejuvenated in Chiefs’ five preseason friendlies in the Netherlands. The Glamour Boys only won one of those friendlies of their European tour, beating PEC Zwolle 1-0. Chiefs, who returned home on Saturday, lost to Vitesse, Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen and FC Twente.
“Our fans should expect what they’ve been wanting, beautiful football and also goals, team spirit and a very strong team that will fight in the league,” Ngcobo said.
Ngcobo admitted the friendlies they played were exciting as the level in the Netherlands is “higher”, albeit feeling those matches helped them to gauge their strengths and weaknesses. Ngcobo added that they were raring to play in front of their supporters in the Toyota Cup against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The Netherlands is a great country … we enjoyed our stay there. Football-wise, it was challenging and the level is higher, but I think we handled the challenge,” the Chiefs midfielder said.
“The games we played were good. They helped us to see our strengths and weaknesses, so we will be working on our weaknesses while improving on our strengths.
“They also helped us a lot to see where we are. Now we have confidence, looking forward to the Toyota Cup game against Kotoko. We will make sure that we give our best and we can’t wait to be in front of our supporters.”
Ngcobo said he feels rejuvenated as an individual as well.
“I feel good. I have improved on some aspects. Like I always say, we learn every day, so I think I’ve learnt a lot from the Netherlands preseason camp,” Ngcobo said.
As they are not involved in the MTN8 after finishing ninth last season, Chiefs will only get their 2025/26 season under way when they take on Stellenbosch in the league on August 10, as per a draft of the league fixtures that was leaked last week.
* Kaizer Chiefs and their technical sponsor, Kappa, have unveiled new home and away kits, which the club said are “designed to continue the forward momentum for the upcoming season”.
“These stunning new offerings merge football with culture, as both home and away tops represent a bold celebration of the game beyond the pitch. The designs are rooted in African art, creativity and are the heartbeat of the community,” Chiefs said in a statement.
“The home jersey is bright and primarily gold, in keeping with the hue of the Glamour Boys’ traditional colours, adorned with striking black patterns on the sleeves. This classic design also includes a stylish black collar with contemporary designs that reflect the culture of Amakhosi.”
The club added that their away jersey, “promises to be a huge hit, following in the footsteps of its popular predecessors — the green and gold from the 2023/24 season, and the black and gold of last season”.
