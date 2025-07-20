Dlamini saves two for Banyana to help book semifinal spot against Nigeria

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini doing what she does best, making a save, in Banyana Banyana's Group C win against Ghana. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Banyana Banyana had to dig deep to keep their hopes of defending the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco alive, needing penalties to beat Senegal 4-1 in the quarterfinal that ended 0-0 after extra time at the d’Honneur Stadium late on Saturday.
Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane scored Banyana’s penalties after goalkeeper Andile Dlamini saved two of the Senegalese attempts.
Banyana will meet Nigeria in the first semifinal on Tuesday in a match that will decide whether they can go all the way to defend the trophy they won for the first time in Morocco in 2022.
Banyana struggled to break down the defence of the Senegalese, who had the advantage of being taller than many of the Banyana players and easily won aerial balls in this contest.
Senegal posed much of the danger in the first half with their tall strikers Nguenar Ndiaye and Mama Diop testing Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini a couple of times.
Banyana forwards Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe were tightly marked and at times had to fetch the ball deep as the Senegalese defended well. Lebohang Ramalepe always gave Banyana options in attack and was the player who looked capable of finding an opening for Banyana.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made only one change after halftime, bringing Amogelang Motau on for Sibulele Holweni to shore up a midfield that battled to create as many chances for the strikers in this match.
As much as both sides tried, the match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances created on both ends.
In the first half of extra-time Ramalepe was unlucky to have been judged offside after scoring, having latched on to an exquisite defence-splitting pass by Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane.
Magaia too saw her close-range shot in the second half of extra time parried away by a confident Adji Ndiaye in the Senegalese goal. Later a penalty appeal against Magaia was also turned down by the referee after a prolonged VAR examination.
Other than those chances there was very little that both teams did in the extra 30 minutes to show they wanted to avoid going to penalties.
In the second semifinal, also to be played on Tuesday, 2022 runners-up Morocco will face Ghana, who also needed penalties to oust Algeria earlier on Saturday.
Dlamini saves two for Banyana to help book semifinal spot against Nigeria
Banyana struggle to break the defence of Senegal’s taller players but win the penalties battle
Banyana Banyana had to dig deep to keep their hopes of defending the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco alive, needing penalties to beat Senegal 4-1 in the quarterfinal that ended 0-0 after extra time at the d’Honneur Stadium late on Saturday.
Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane scored Banyana’s penalties after goalkeeper Andile Dlamini saved two of the Senegalese attempts.
Banyana will meet Nigeria in the first semifinal on Tuesday in a match that will decide whether they can go all the way to defend the trophy they won for the first time in Morocco in 2022.
Banyana struggled to break down the defence of the Senegalese, who had the advantage of being taller than many of the Banyana players and easily won aerial balls in this contest.
Senegal posed much of the danger in the first half with their tall strikers Nguenar Ndiaye and Mama Diop testing Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini a couple of times.
Banyana forwards Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe were tightly marked and at times had to fetch the ball deep as the Senegalese defended well. Lebohang Ramalepe always gave Banyana options in attack and was the player who looked capable of finding an opening for Banyana.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made only one change after halftime, bringing Amogelang Motau on for Sibulele Holweni to shore up a midfield that battled to create as many chances for the strikers in this match.
As much as both sides tried, the match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances created on both ends.
In the first half of extra-time Ramalepe was unlucky to have been judged offside after scoring, having latched on to an exquisite defence-splitting pass by Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane.
Magaia too saw her close-range shot in the second half of extra time parried away by a confident Adji Ndiaye in the Senegalese goal. Later a penalty appeal against Magaia was also turned down by the referee after a prolonged VAR examination.
Other than those chances there was very little that both teams did in the extra 30 minutes to show they wanted to avoid going to penalties.
In the second semifinal, also to be played on Tuesday, 2022 runners-up Morocco will face Ghana, who also needed penalties to oust Algeria earlier on Saturday.
Banyana adjusting to sweltering conditions in Morocco
Banyana coach urges win over Ghana in Wafcon opener
Banyana sweat in the heat to see off Ghana in Wafcon opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Banyana peaking at right time heading into Wafcon knockout stage
Banyana find Wafcon stride reaching quarters with thrashing of Mali
Banyana stand good chance of reaching quarterfinals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.