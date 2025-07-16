Sport / Soccer

Youngsters excel as Chiefs defeat Zwolle in the Netherlands

Young Diski Challenge players who were taken to preseason camp combine for winning goal

16 July 2025
by Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' Sibongiseni Mthethwa puts in a challenge in their friendly against PEC Zwolle at Sportpark Ezinge in Ezinge, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/X
Kaizer Chiefs got their first win of their preseason friendlies beating top-flight PEC Zwolle 1-0 at Sportpark Ezinge in Ezinge, Netherlands, on Tuesday.

Some Chiefs’ youngsters shone in the game.

Thulani Mabaso, one of Amakhosi’s four DStv Diski Challenge U-23 side players taken with the senior team to Holland, took the shot that struck the post to set up the goal. Another, Naledi Hlongwane, buried the rebound for the 54th-minute decider.

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi started with more regular senior performers, then introduced younger players off the bench as his team had good possession and structure and created decent chances.

Generally Chiefs impressed against the team that finished in 10th place in the Eredivisie last season, though the Dutch side were understrength. Just two players who were fielded in their last Eredivisie match of the 2024-25 season against Groningen were in the starting line-up against Chiefs as they ran the rule over some fringe players, though Zwolle did have at least five senior players on their bench.

