Ouaddou aims to mould teen defender Mbokazi into a leader

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi is one of the “big men” of his team, hence the 19-year-old defensive prodigy was the only player fielded for 90 minutes, captaining the side for part of the game against Cypriot champions Pafos.
The teen wore the armband as Bucs drew 1-1 in their friendly on Sunday at Marbella Football Centre, part of their preseason camp in Spain, signifying his future leadership prospects for the Soweto giants, new coach Ouaddou said.
“Mbokazi is one of the big men of this team. He’s a South African, he’s proud of what he’s doing and we’re proud of him. He had a good game,” Ouaddou said.
“It’s normal we give him the captaincy. Step by step, we want to give him more time because he’s going to be one of the main men this season and that’s why we gave him that responsibility.
“He was magnificent and he needs to continue like that.”
Such praise for the defender comes from a notable source. Ouaddou played for Fulham in the Premier League and earned almost 200 appearances for various teams in France’s Ligue 1. He also earned 68 caps for Morocco playing in Mbokazi’s position at centre-back, though sometimes in midfield too.
Mbokazi captained the side for most of the second half against Pafos, taking the armband from Deon Hotto after he was substituted. Hotto had taken the armband from Nkosinathi Sibisi, who only captained the side in the first half.
João Correia put Pafos ahead in the seventh minute, pouncing on a brilliant counterattack after Pirates had wasted a set piece.
Relebohile Mofokeng equalised in the 24th minute, using his weaker right foot to neatly beat Pafos keeper Neofytos Michael after collecting an excellent diagonal pass from marquee signing Oswin Appollis. Mofokeng had to smartly use his diminutive body frame to shield the ball from a Pafos defender before scoring.
Ouaddou sounded satisfied with Pirates’ overall display against Pafos, who will be participating in the 2025-26 Uefa Champions League qualifying rounds in the next few days.
“I can see that our team, step by step, is getting better. The players are living up to my expectations as a coach, so I am happy,” the coach said.
Pirates lost 2-0 to English third-tier outfit Bolton Wanderers in their first friendly in Spain at the same venue on Friday.
The Sea Robbers’ next match is against Las Palmas, who were relegated from La Liga last season, at Marbella Football Centre on Thursday (7pm SA time).
