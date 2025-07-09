Sport / Soccer

Mofokeng feeling ‘alive’ again as Pirates start preseason camp

New Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will also use preseason tour to integrate new signings into the team

09 July 2025 - 13:56
by Sihle Ndebele
Relebohile Mofokeng Picture: X/PIRATES
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng cannot wait to see the new season get under way, as the return from the off-season hiatus “brings back” his life.

“I feel alive. Football is back, we’re back, so that brings back my life. The rest was short but then it’s work, what can we say? We have to get going,” Mofokeng told his teammate Sipho Chaine on Monday in a lighthearted interview posted by sportscaster Thomas Mlambo on their arrival in Spain, where Pirates will hold their preseason camp.

New Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be hoping to also use the tour to integrate their new signings into the team that proved competitive last season — winning the MTN8 and reaching the CAF Champions League semifinals and the Nedbank Cup final before finishing second in the league for the third season running.

Sipho “Masterchef” Mbule, Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Yanela Mbuthuma, Sihle Nduli and Nkosikhona Ndaba are some of the players the Buccaneers have recruited ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Mofokeng has described his new teammates as “good people”, telling them to familiarise themselves with the rest of the squad.

I feel alive. Football is back, we're back, so that brings back my life.
Relebohile Mofokeng

“They are coming all right. I think they must just get used to us and everything [else] we will see as time goes,” said the 20-year-old Mofokeng, who was one of Pirates’ best players last season with 15 goals across all competitions.

Pirates went with a 32-man squad to Marbella, Spain, where there’s a series of friendlies lined up for them to prepare for the new term. First up is a fixture against English League One side Bolton Wanderers on Friday, followed by a showdown with newly-crowned Cypriot champions Pafos FC two days later.

The Sea Robbers will then come up against La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17 before concluding with a test against Granada on July 19.

Desiree Ellis praises Banyana’s defence in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini pulled off at least five solid saves
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana sweat in the heat to see off Ghana in Wafcon opener

Defending champions have nervous moments at the back but flex muscle for valuable three points
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal see off DRC as Nigeria ease to victory over Tunisia in Wafcon

Oshoala, Babajide and Ihezuo strikes give Super Falcons a winning start and the lead in Group B
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana coach urges win over Ghana in Wafcon opener

South Africans have put their pay strike behind them and are solely focused on their first game, says coach Desiree Ellis
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana adjusting to sweltering conditions in Morocco

The South Africans are in the country preparing for their Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener
Sport
6 days ago
