Desiree Ellis praises Banyana’s defence in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana’s Lebohang Ramalepe wins the ball ahead of Anasthesia Achiaa of Ghana in Morocco on Monday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hailed her team’s defensive organisation as a major factor in their Wafcon opener 2-0 victory over Ghana at Oujda’s Honneur Stadium on Monday.
Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini pulled off at least five solid saves, while veteran centre-back Bambanani Mbane, who eventually walked away with the player of the match award, marshalled the defence well, playing alongside two relatively inexperienced centre-backs in Tiisetso Makhubela and Fikile Magama as Banyana deployed a flat back three formation.
“Defensively we were really sound. We always know that we are going to create chances and we always say ‘if we keep clean sheets, we are going to win the game’. Our whole team played very well defensively. But it was extremely hot out there, so I think the cooling was welcome,” Ellis said.
“If you look at the game overall, I think it was even-stevens because Andile made some great saves as well. I thought we handled the long balls well because we knew that they’d come from the left-hand side. In the midfield, I thought Linda [Motlhalo] controlled that part very well as well.”
Motlhalo broke the deadlock, converting a penalty in the 28th minute after the Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa fouled Sinoxolo Cesane, who was playing her 50th game for Banyana. Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi had to check the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor before awarding the defending champions the penalty.
Banyana doubled their advantage six minutes later via Jermaine Seoposenwe’s brilliant first time strike after she was neatly set-up by right back Lebogang Ramalepe.
The win sent SA to the top of group C, thanks to their superior goal difference as they are tied on three points with Mali, who beat Tanzania 1-0 on Monday. Banyana, who are eager to avoid being the first nation to fail to defend their Wafcon title, next face Tanzania at the same venue on Friday (9pm SA time).
