Sport / Soccer

Senegal see off DRC as Nigeria ease to victory over Tunisia in Wafcon

Oshoala, Babajide and Ihezuo strikes give Super Falcons a winning start and the lead in Group B

07 July 2025 - 15:21
by Sports Staff
Michelle Alozie of Nigeria is challenged by Samia Ouni of Tunisia in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stage match in Casablanca. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/NOUR AKNAJJA
Nigeria began their bid for another Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title with a dominant 3-0 Group B win over Tunisia at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Falcons showed their intent from the outset, with Asisat Oshoala opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a powerful header after Omorinsola Babajide’s cross found her perfectly in the box.

Nigeria maintained control throughout the first half, pinning Tunisia deep with relentless pressure and wide play.

Despite spirited defending from the North Africans, Nigeria doubled their lead just before the break. Babajide, who was a constant threat down the left, latched onto a pass and buried her shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0, her effort confirmed after a brief VAR review.

The nine-time African champions’ dominance continued into the second half, with Esther Okoronkwo and Ashleigh Plumptre going close.

Tunisia showed resilience and nearly pulled one back when Salma Zemzem struck the crossbar in the closing minutes.

But their resistance was finally broken again in the 84th minute, when Chinwendu Ihezuo coolly slotted home from close range after good work by Okoronkwo to seal a win that left Nigeria the early leaders of their group.

Also on Sunday, Senegal laid down a marker in Group A with a commanding 4-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Mohammedia.

A brace each by Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye in the first half helped the Lionesses of Teranga to the emphatic victory in their first match of this year’s competition.

Algeria kicked off their Wafcon with a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Botswana in their Group B opener, thanks to an early strike from Inter Milan midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni.

CafOnline

