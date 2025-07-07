Banyana sweat in the heat to see off Ghana in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana had to work hard in the heat for a 2-0 opening Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Group C victory at Stade d’Honneur in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday.

Linda Motlhalo’s 29th-minute penalty and Jermaine Seoposenwe’s strike in the 35th gave the defending champions a 2-0 lead at the break in a match played in 34°C late afternoon Moroccan midsummer heat after a 5pm local-time kickoff (6pm in SA).

Banyana were under a good deal more pressure in the second half, where Ghana hit the woodwork twice, but also again had their chances as they managed the clash and scoreline to the end.

SA coach Desiree Ellis will be delighted with the result — she said ahead of the game that opening a tournament group stage with a win means everything.

Still, she might have concerns over some of her team’s defending and how they seemed to tire in the last half-hour.