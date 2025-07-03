Banyana adjusting to sweltering conditions in Morocco

Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia in action during their training session in Morocco. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Banyana Banyana wingback Gabriela Salgado says they are adjusting to the hot conditions in Morocco as they prepare for their Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) opener against Ghana.
SA begin the defence of the title they won in 2022 with a tough clash against the Black Queens on Monday at the Stade d’Honneur d’Oujda, where they will be looking for a confidence-boosting start.
Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges are in tough Group C with Ghana, Tanzania and Mali.
“It’s very hot here but we are adjusting,” she said.
“You can complain but it doesn’t change the weather, so we are just adjusting and doing our best to get used to the conditions because during the tournament we will face the same heat.
“So it’s just to adjust and make sure that we hydrate and stay focused because it takes a lot of our energy. But yes, the girls are doing well, we are fully prepared and ready for this fight,” said Salgado.
Having lifted the trophy three years ago for their maiden continental title, Salgado added they had a target on their backs and the focus was on them to see if they could defend their trophy.
“The team is fully focused, prepared and we know what we have to do at the tournament being champions from 2022. Going into the tournament it’s going to take a lot of focus and determination because every team that comes here wants to win.
“So we just have to go out there and do what the coach has asked for us and what we’ve trained [for],” she said.
To avoid the extreme heat during the day, the South Africans have had to move their training sessions to the cooler early mornings, which Salgado said had not affected their preparations.
