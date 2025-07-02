Sport / Soccer

Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting berth at Pirates

Polokwane City midfielder is Pirates’ ninth signing in this transfer window

02 July 2025 - 17:11
by Sihle Ndebele
Oswin Appollis, playing for Polokwane City, takes on Kaizer Chiefs' Sibongiseni Mthethwa in a league match in 2024. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates have continued to be the busiest team in the Premier Soccer League transfer window, snapping up one of the hot properties of SA football, Oswin Appollis, from Polokwane City.

Pirates confirmed Appollis’ arrival on Wednesday, making him their ninth signing in this transfer window. Appollis was linked to Algerian club MC Alger and Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the last transfer window until Polokwane chair Johnny Mogaladi changed his mind and decided to keep him.

The 23-year-old Appollis, who is also an important player for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, joins Tshepang Moremi, Sihle Nduli, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepo Mashiloane, Yanela Mbuthuma, Nkosikhona Ndaba and Sipho Mbule as Bucs’ new recruits.

Appollis had joined Rise and Shine from the second-tier’s Pretoria Callies in July 2023, going on to make 59 appearances for the Limpopo side with nine goals and six assists to show for that. Appollis has 11 caps for Bafana.

At Pirates, the skilful wide man will be competing with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and fellow newcomer Kwayiba, for the starting berth under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Pirates did not disclose the length of Appollis’ deal.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch confirmed the capture of highly rated striker Muzomuhle Khanyi from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions. The striker arrives at Stellies off the back of a stellar campaign, where he netted 18 goals to be the league’s top-scorer.

Defiant Danny Jordaan claims court case has no basis

Safa president says he’s done ‘tremendously well’ despite fraud charges still hanging over his head
Sport
2 days ago

PSG cruise past Messi’s Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup quarters

French side asserted dominance within six minutes, with an unmarked Neves powering home a precise header
Sport
3 days ago

Chelsea boss lashes out over Club World Cup lightning warning

Coach Enzo Maresca storms after two-hour weather delay disrupts his team’s victory over Benfica
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns leave Club World Cup with a lot to be proud of

Brazilians’ Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro over the moon after facing a team from his motherland for the first time
Sport
6 days ago

Danny Jordaan must leave Safa, says Bafana captain Lucas Radebe

Football governing body blames financial woes on bonuses paid to national teams
Sport
6 days ago

Chelsea’s second-string side secures Club World Cup round of 16 spot

Group D winners Flamengo held by Los Angeles FC to finish on seven points, one ahead of Chelsea
Sport
1 week ago
