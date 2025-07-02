Oswin Appollis, playing for Polokwane City, takes on Kaizer Chiefs' Sibongiseni Mthethwa in a league match in 2024. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates have continued to be the busiest team in the Premier Soccer League transfer window, snapping up one of the hot properties of SA football, Oswin Appollis, from Polokwane City.
Pirates confirmed Appollis’ arrival on Wednesday, making him their ninth signing in this transfer window. Appollis was linked to Algerian club MC Alger and Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the last transfer window until Polokwane chair Johnny Mogaladi changed his mind and decided to keep him.
The 23-year-old Appollis, who is also an important player for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, joins Tshepang Moremi, Sihle Nduli, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepo Mashiloane, Yanela Mbuthuma, Nkosikhona Ndaba and Sipho Mbule as Bucs’ new recruits.
Appollis had joined Rise and Shine from the second-tier’s Pretoria Callies in July 2023, going on to make 59 appearances for the Limpopo side with nine goals and six assists to show for that. Appollis has 11 caps for Bafana.
At Pirates, the skilful wide man will be competing with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and fellow newcomer Kwayiba, for the starting berth under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Pirates did not disclose the length of Appollis’ deal.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch confirmed the capture of highly rated striker Muzomuhle Khanyi from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions. The striker arrives at Stellies off the back of a stellar campaign, where he netted 18 goals to be the league’s top-scorer.
Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting berth at Pirates
Polokwane City midfielder is Pirates’ ninth signing in this transfer window
