PSG cruise past Messi’s Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup quarters

French side asserted dominance within six minutes, with an unmarked Neves powering home a precise header

29 June 2025 - 21:29
by Angelica Medina
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts with Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma after the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, June 29 2025. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS
Atlanta — Joao Neves scored twice as Paris St Germain swept aside Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the Club World Cup quarterfinals with ruthless efficiency.

The French side asserted their dominance within six minutes, with Neves moving unmarked to the far post to power home a precise header from a free kick.

Neves doubled their lead in the 39th minute after a flowing move as Bradley Barcola found Fabian Ruiz, whose exquisite cross was clinically converted by the Portuguese.

Any hopes of a Miami comeback were extinguished in the first half as Messi and company barely got a look in, and their misery deepened further when Tomas Aviles turned Desire Doue’s cross into his own net.

Achraf Hakimi added the fourth, pouncing after his initial shot struck the crossbar, on the stroke of halftime.

“It was an almost perfect match, we created a lot of chances, and I’m happy yet I think we still need to improve, that’s football,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

Messi became more involved after the break and his header was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma after a quick counterattack, while he struck the wall with a late free kick that brought the crowd to their feet in anticipation of a consolation goal that never materialised.

“I’m very proud of my players. Today you could see the difference in class, but football has given us the chance to compete. This is probably the best team in the world with a great coach, but we took them on,” Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

The Champions League winners march on to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winners of the clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.

Reuters

Chelsea boss lashes out over Club World Cup lightning warning

Coach Enzo Maresca storms after two-hour weather delay disrupts his team’s victory over Benfica
15 hours ago

Sundowns can use lessons learnt in Borussia thriller against Fluminense

‘I can’t fault the performance. I give them 9.5 [out of 10] in terms of the good things they have done,’ says Hlompho Kekana
5 days ago

Chelsea’s second-string side secures Club World Cup round of 16 spot

Group D winners Flamengo held by Los Angeles FC to finish on seven points, one ahead of Chelsea
4 days ago

Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup

Thembinkosi Lorch halved the deficit in the 25th minute for Wydad but the opposing side took a 4-1 victory
1 week ago
