Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca before the start of the second half against Benfica. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Miami — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lashed out after a two-hour weather delay disrupted his team’s last-16 Club World Cup victory over Benfica on Saturday, suggesting the US was not a suitable country for the competition — a year before it is due to host the men’s World Cup.
Chelsea beat Benfica 4-1 in extra-time to qualify for the quarterfinals after a game that ended four hours and 39 minutes after kicking off because of a two-hour interruption due to a storm warning.
It was the sixth time a game was stopped at the 32-club tournament due to the risk of lightning.
“For me, it’s not football,” Maresca told a press conference. “I think it’s a joke. It’s not football.
Reece James catches the Keeper out 🎯🎯
Chelsea lead with just under 15 minutes to play 🔵🔝
Chelsea boss lashes out over Club World Cup lightning warning
Coach Enzo Maresca storms after two-hour weather delay disrupts his team’s victory over Benfica
Miami — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lashed out after a two-hour weather delay disrupted his team’s last-16 Club World Cup victory over Benfica on Saturday, suggesting the US was not a suitable country for the competition — a year before it is due to host the men’s World Cup.
Chelsea beat Benfica 4-1 in extra-time to qualify for the quarterfinals after a game that ended four hours and 39 minutes after kicking off because of a two-hour interruption due to a storm warning.
It was the sixth time a game was stopped at the 32-club tournament due to the risk of lightning.
“For me, it’s not football,” Maresca told a press conference. “I think it’s a joke. It’s not football.
“I can understand that for security reasons, you have to suspend the game. But if you suspend seven or eight games, that means that probably this is not the right place to do this competition.
“It’s a fantastic competition. It’s the Club World Cup, all the best clubs are here,” he added.
“But six, seven games suspended? It’s not normal. In a World Cup how many have they suspended? Probably zero. In a European [championship], how many games? Zero. There is some problem.”
Fifa, which organised the tournament, was not immediately available for comment.
Chelsea were 1-0 up when the players were asked to leave the pitch and play only resumed almost two hours later.
“The game was very good for 85 minutes, then we stopped for two hours, and when we started it was a completely different game. It’s not the same game because you break the tempo,” Maresca said.
Reuters
Newcastle face Arsenal with eye on Champions League
Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle
Champions Liverpool threaten Chelsea’s top-five finish
Liverpool extend lead after West Ham win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chelsea’s second-string side secures Club World Cup round of 16 spot
Champions Liverpool face Bournemouth in season opener
Chelsea win to sound of silence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.