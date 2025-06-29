Sport / Soccer

Chelsea boss lashes out over Club World Cup lightning warning

Coach Enzo Maresca storms after two-hour weather delay disrupts his team’s victory over Benfica

29 June 2025 - 14:33
by Julien Pretot
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca before the start of the second half against Benfica. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Miami — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lashed out after a two-hour weather delay disrupted his team’s last-16 Club World Cup victory over Benfica on Saturday, suggesting the US was not a suitable country for the competition — a year before it is due to host the men’s World Cup.

Chelsea beat Benfica 4-1 in extra-time to qualify for the quarterfinals after a game that ended four hours and 39 minutes after kicking off because of a two-hour interruption due to a storm warning.

It was the sixth time a game was stopped at the 32-club tournament due to the risk of lightning.

“For me, it’s not football,” Maresca told a press conference. “I think it’s a joke. It’s not football.

“I can understand that for security reasons, you have to suspend the game. But if you suspend seven or eight games, that means that probably this is not the right place to do this competition.

“It’s a fantastic competition. It’s the Club World Cup, all the best clubs are here,” he added.

“But six, seven games suspended? It’s not normal. In a World Cup how many have they suspended? Probably zero. In a European [championship], how many games? Zero. There is some problem.”

Fifa, which organised the tournament, was not immediately available for comment.

Chelsea were 1-0 up when the players were asked to leave the pitch and play only resumed almost two hours later.

“The game was very good for 85 minutes, then we stopped for two hours, and when we started it was a completely different game. It’s not the same game because you break the tempo,” Maresca said.

Reuters

Newcastle face Arsenal with eye on Champions League

Six Premier League teams are battling it out for the four remaining Champions League spots
Sport
1 month ago

Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle

Club’s skipper calls on fans to turn up in droves for vital clash at home to Chelsea on Sunday
Sport
1 month ago

Champions Liverpool threaten Chelsea’s top-five finish

Battle for third, fourth and fifth place is in spotlight for rest of the top-flight season
Sport
1 month ago

Liverpool extend lead after West Ham win

Arne Slot’s side are 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left
Sport
2 months ago
