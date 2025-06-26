Danny Jordaan must leave Safa, says Bafana captain Lucas Radebe

Safa president Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
The SA Football Association (Safa) will report a R5m deficit when it conducts its long-awaited ordinary congress this weekend, painting a picture of an organisation in dire financial straits.
The constant reports of alleged financial and administrative disarray at Safa prompted legendary Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to say Danny Jordaan should step down as the association’s president.
According to the latest financial report, prepared by Safa financial committee chair Mxolisi Sibam, the main reasons for Safa’s challenging financial position are high bonuses paid to national teams and spiralling staff costs due to enormous salaries. As a result, Safa’s “liquidity remains tight” and this could lead to “potential solvency risks”.
“The largest expenditure item was the R150m [or 40% of revenue] paid in performance bonuses to players and technical staff,” reads Sibam’s report for the financial year ending June 2024.
MP Liam Jacobs grills Safa president Danny Jordaan as the association reports to parliament's sports portfolio committee on June 3. - RED ORIGIN
However, Safa received R160m from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa as participation fees for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana in 2024’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, respectively, taking its turnover to R386m. This was an increase from its R239m in 2023.
Sibam’s report further states Safa pays high salaries to its staff but curiously remains silent on the bloated national executive committee, which Fifa recommended must be trimmed more than a decade ago.
“It is also important to note that salaries and remuneration in the association remain high when benchmarked against other comparable national football associations. The finance committee has identified this as an area requiring review to ensure sustainability and efficiency.”
Safa will report a 17% increase in assets to R193m, but Sibam states liabilities remain a problem.
“Total liabilities rose to R207m from R172m in 2023, while current liabilities increased to R197m.”
[WATCH] Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture's Liam Jacobs questions SAFA president Danny Jordan on whether he...
Saturday’s congress comes two weeks after Safa’s leadership was grilled in parliament about allegations of misgovernance.
At the weekend, Radebe said Jordaan, who has been in office since 2013, should not consider serving another term as the association’s president.
“He shouldn’t even be there now, it’s long overdue that he leaves,” the former Leeds United captain said.
“He should give others a chance. I followed the conversation [when Safa reported to the sports portfolio committee in parliament this month] and it seems they [Safa] want to reason that they don’t see anyone who can succeed him. It’s all politics.”
Radebe said while SA was seeing great performances from national teams, such as the U20s, who recently lifted the junior African Cup of Nations for the first time, that energy was not matched by delivery in Safa’s administration under Jordaan’s leadership.
“We are performing on the field but are lacking in the office. We know where change is needed,” he said.
Danny Jordaan must leave Safa, says Bafana captain Lucas Radebe
Football governing body blames financial woes on bonuses paid to national teams
The SA Football Association (Safa) will report a R5m deficit when it conducts its long-awaited ordinary congress this weekend, painting a picture of an organisation in dire financial straits.
The constant reports of alleged financial and administrative disarray at Safa prompted legendary Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to say Danny Jordaan should step down as the association’s president.
According to the latest financial report, prepared by Safa financial committee chair Mxolisi Sibam, the main reasons for Safa’s challenging financial position are high bonuses paid to national teams and spiralling staff costs due to enormous salaries. As a result, Safa’s “liquidity remains tight” and this could lead to “potential solvency risks”.
“The largest expenditure item was the R150m [or 40% of revenue] paid in performance bonuses to players and technical staff,” reads Sibam’s report for the financial year ending June 2024.
MP Liam Jacobs grills Safa president Danny Jordaan as the association reports to parliament's sports portfolio committee on June 3. - RED ORIGIN
However, Safa received R160m from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa as participation fees for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana in 2024’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, respectively, taking its turnover to R386m. This was an increase from its R239m in 2023.
Sibam’s report further states Safa pays high salaries to its staff but curiously remains silent on the bloated national executive committee, which Fifa recommended must be trimmed more than a decade ago.
“It is also important to note that salaries and remuneration in the association remain high when benchmarked against other comparable national football associations. The finance committee has identified this as an area requiring review to ensure sustainability and efficiency.”
Safa will report a 17% increase in assets to R193m, but Sibam states liabilities remain a problem.
“Total liabilities rose to R207m from R172m in 2023, while current liabilities increased to R197m.”
Saturday’s congress comes two weeks after Safa’s leadership was grilled in parliament about allegations of misgovernance.
At the weekend, Radebe said Jordaan, who has been in office since 2013, should not consider serving another term as the association’s president.
“He shouldn’t even be there now, it’s long overdue that he leaves,” the former Leeds United captain said.
“He should give others a chance. I followed the conversation [when Safa reported to the sports portfolio committee in parliament this month] and it seems they [Safa] want to reason that they don’t see anyone who can succeed him. It’s all politics.”
Radebe said while SA was seeing great performances from national teams, such as the U20s, who recently lifted the junior African Cup of Nations for the first time, that energy was not matched by delivery in Safa’s administration under Jordaan’s leadership.
“We are performing on the field but are lacking in the office. We know where change is needed,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
There’s no easy team, says Banyana coach Ellis ahead of Wafcon draw
Seven football greats to be inducted in Hall of Fame
Radebe backs Tunisian Nabi as new Chiefs coach
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.