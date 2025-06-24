Sundowns can use lessons learnt in Borussia thriller against Fluminense

Lebo Mothiba scores Mamelodi Sundowns' third goal past Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash. Picture: OMAGN IMAGES/KATIE STRATMAN
Mamelodi Sundowns have to take confidence from their thrilling 4-3 Club World Cup defeat against Borussia Dortmund, learn from their mistakes and tighten certain areas to try to beat Fluminense, former footballers Teko Modise and Hlompho Kekana said.
Notably, Downs have to take their chances better, they said of the final group F match where the Brazilians need to beat Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday (9pm SA time), or draw and hope Dortmund are shocked by failing to beat Ulsan HD.
Downs started with a 1-0 win against South Korean outfit Ulsan in Orlando.
Modise and Kekana, speaking on Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast, were impressed with the Pretoria team’s display in one of the matches of the tournament in the searing noon Cincinnati heat on Saturday when, even at 4-1 up, Dortmund could never say they felt comfortable.
Teko Modise and Hlompho Kekana break down Mamelodi Sundowns' thrilling 4-3 CWC defeat to Borussia Dortmund, look ahead to Fluminense on the pitch-side in Cincinnati. - Mamelodi Sundowns Pitchside Podcast
Sundowns were the more unfortunate side, with Ronwen Williams’ out-of-character error allowing an equaliser after Lucas Ribeiro’s excellent early opener, a deflected own goal by Khuliso Mudau and hitting the post twice. Downs even had more possession.
“We knew it was a game of consequence. It was the game we needed to win, if we didn’t at least draw to get yourself above [the points margin] going into the last game,” Modise said.
“But also you are playing German giants, you are expecting a highly tactical game. Of course we made mistakes but those types of mistakes are the type that happen in a game and you want them to happen so you can learn from them.
“One thing I’ll give to the guys is the character. Coming back into the game, forcing things and also playing the Sundowns way. And to be able to have a 4-3 scoreline against Borussia Dortmund, not many people can say that.”
While the midday heat might have played to Sundowns’ favour marginally, Kekana was impressed at how the Brazilians maintained their intensity to the end against such quality opponents in a fast-paced clash.
“I give credit to the boys playing in this heat and not showing signs of cracking,” Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning captain said.
“I can’t fault the performance. I give them 9.5 [out of 10] in terms of the good things they have done.
“The good thing is they managed to do what they normally do. They played the game.
“I was worried this was a big match; they would come here and get overwhelmed by the stage. That was not the case. Mamelodi Sundowns showed the world they deserve to be in this space.
“On the world stage we know where we are in terms of the benchmark and we can only build from there.
“I’m sure the lessons, where I took that 5% or 10% out, is the chances [not taken]. At this level they don’t miss a lot. We let them off the hook a lot.”
Kekana said Downs knew what was needed against Fluminense, where a victory will see them make history in Fifa’s first expanded, 32-team Club World Cup.
“In the sense there’s something to play for, we need those [three] points. I would wish to see Sundowns in the knockout stages because this is a team that is very ambitious.
“We want to see more players being exposed to more pressure matches on the world stage. This performance against Borussia is where we should build from as Sundowns.”
Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team the Miami Dolphins and sometimes Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Major League Soccer side, will be hot again with a 3pm Florida time kickoff.
Sundowns can use lessons learnt in Borussia thriller against Fluminense
'I can't fault the performance. I give them 9.5 [out of 10] in terms of the good things they have done,' says Hlompho Kekana
