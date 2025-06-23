Before that the website Transfermarkt has Ouaddou as having coached Morocco’s Mouloudia for four months in late 2020 and early 2021, Loto-Popo FC in Benin for two years in 2021-23 and AS Vita Club in Democratic Republic of Congo for nine months in 2024.
Ouaddou has apparently never won trophies as a coach. Given talk of a potential return to Pirates of multi-trophy-winning former Bucs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, available since leaving Morocco’s Wydad Athletic in late April, Ouaddou might find himself under pressure to perform in his new job.
“Orlando Pirates are pleased to announce the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new head coach,” the club said.
𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨
We can officially confirm our Pre-Season Schedule for 🇪🇸 ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician.
“A former Morocco international, Ouaddou earned 68 caps for the Atlas Lions and enjoyed a distinguished playing career across several top European leagues. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.
“Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in SA towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons.”
Pirates also confirmed their preseason tour destination and friendly fixtures in Europe.
“Preseason preparations will officially kick off on June 27. As part of preparations for the upcoming campaign, Pirates will embark on their third consecutive international preseason tour to Marbella, Spain.
“The training camp, from July 8 to July 20, will see the team engage in high-level friendly matches against European opponents including Bolton Wanderers (England), Pafos FC (Cyprus), Las Palmas (Spain) and Granada (Spain).”
Orlando Pirates unveil new coach
Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou has apparently never won trophies so he might be under pressure to perform
Orlando Pirates have announced Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach.
Ouaddou replaces José Riveiro, who left the Buccaneers to join Al Ahly shortly before the end of the last season, after three successful seasons with the Soweto giants.
The appointment of Ouaddou is sure to be met with some question marks by Pirates supporters.
The much-capped former Morocco midfielder, who spent 11 years playing in Europe in the 2000s and early 2010s, has relatively limited head coaching experience.
He coached Marumo Gallants for their last three months of last season's Premier Soccer League campaign and steered the Free State side clear of relegation to a credible 10th-place finish.
Before that the website Transfermarkt has Ouaddou as having coached Morocco’s Mouloudia for four months in late 2020 and early 2021, Loto-Popo FC in Benin for two years in 2021-23 and AS Vita Club in Democratic Republic of Congo for nine months in 2024.
Ouaddou has apparently never won trophies as a coach. Given talk of a potential return to Pirates of multi-trophy-winning former Bucs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, available since leaving Morocco’s Wydad Athletic in late April, Ouaddou might find himself under pressure to perform in his new job.
“Orlando Pirates are pleased to announce the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new head coach,” the club said.
“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician.
“A former Morocco international, Ouaddou earned 68 caps for the Atlas Lions and enjoyed a distinguished playing career across several top European leagues. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.
“Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in SA towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons.”
Pirates also confirmed their preseason tour destination and friendly fixtures in Europe.
“Preseason preparations will officially kick off on June 27. As part of preparations for the upcoming campaign, Pirates will embark on their third consecutive international preseason tour to Marbella, Spain.
“The training camp, from July 8 to July 20, will see the team engage in high-level friendly matches against European opponents including Bolton Wanderers (England), Pafos FC (Cyprus), Las Palmas (Spain) and Granada (Spain).”
Sundowns brace for step up against Dortmund
Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos
Man City sweep past Wydad in Club World Cup opener
Champions Liverpool face Bournemouth in season opener
Sundowns used energy in right way to beat Ulsan, says Cardoso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup
Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach
Borussia Dortmund won on Sundowns’ errors, says Williams
Sundowns brace for step up against Dortmund
Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos
Man City sweep past Wydad in Club World Cup opener
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.