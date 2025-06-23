Ellis remains upbeat Banyana can defend Wafcon title

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: LARS BARON/GETTY IMAGES
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her 26-player squad for July’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), with plenty of experience in it.
SA are defending their 2022 title in the same venue, Morocco, in the tournament that runs from July 5-26. The bombshell withdrawal of star attacker Thembi Kgatlana has hit Ellis’ squad. However, many experienced names remain, including 17 of the players who were part of the victorious squad three years ago.
Kgatlana did not complete the 2022 tournament due to an injury sustained in a group match. She recovered a few weeks before the start of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, where she played a crucial role helping Banyana reach the second round.
“Yes, losing any player, especially someone of Thembi’s calibre, is a major loss,” Ellis said on Monday.
“However, just like in the 2022 Wafcon, we had players stepping up when Thembi got injured. Everyone rose to the occasion and now it’s another opportunity for someone else to step up.”
With several players, including Kgatlana, nearing retirement, Ellis has already begun integrating new talent into the team. She is pleased with the potential of several newcomers who will be showcased in Morocco, where Banyana will compete against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in their group matches.
The news of Kgatlana’s absence was compounded by the revelation that her strike partner, Jermaine Seoposenwe, has also indicated she will retire after the tournament in Morocco.
“I think it’s been really exciting,” said Ellis, reflecting on the synergy she has cultivated within the team, especially with senior players expected to retire soon.
“The young players have come in and are truly making an impact. Their determination to fight for starting positions has inspired the senior players. It’s heartwarming to see these young talents not focused on who is ahead of them but instead striving to earn their spot.
“We have refreshed the squad several times. Noxolo Cesane is one cap away from 50, and Karabo Dhlamini has amassed numerous caps at just 24 years old. We held a camp in February to bring in many young players, ensuring we expand our core group in anticipation of future retirements.
“We faced a shortage of core players at the end of last year and we wanted to ensure that our core group is bigger.”
Ellis said Banyana’s greatest strength heading to Morocco is the players’ fitness, as they have been competing regularly in the local league and those abroad have also been active.
“I believe our teamwork and unity have always been our strongest assets,” said the Banyana coach.
Banyana squad
Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Dineo Magagula, Casey Gordon
Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Gabriela Salgado, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo
Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Regina Mogolola, Noxolo Cesane
Forwards: Adrielle Mibe, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma, Ronnel Donnely
