Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong to fill Liverpool star’s ‘big shoes’

‘It’s a winning team … If you play for a team like them you have to fill in the shoes and perform’

23 June 2025 - 14:22
by Chiranjit Ojha
New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen. Picture: REUTERS
New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong in action  for Bayer Leverkusen. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Trent Alexander-Arnold left “big shoes” to fill after leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in May but new signing Jeremie Frimpong has no doubt he has the ability to replace the England international in the Premier League champions’ defence.

Frimpong’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen was announced hours after Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid, with the Dutch international becoming Arne Slot’s first signing since winning the English top flight.

“Liverpool. It’s a big club, so it’s big shoes regardless,” Frimpong told Sky Sports when asked if he would compete with Conor Bradley to succeed Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s first choice for right-back.

“It’s a winning team … they win trophies for a reason. If you play for a team like Liverpool you have to fill in the shoes and perform.

“I’ve always believed in myself. I’m a winner. That’s what I’m going to bring to the team.”

Amsterdam-born Frimpong, who can also play as a winger, spent nine years at Manchester City as a youth player before making his senior debut in 2019 at Celtic, who won the Scottish Premiership in his first season.

The 24-year-old joined Leverkusen in 2021 and made 34 appearances as they won the Bundesliga in 2023-24.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I grew up in Manchester so I always wanted to come back. It was always the plan,” Frimpong said.

“I know what being a champion is like at Bayer Leverkusen, so joining a champion team is a privilege … to go from watching [Liverpool] to playing for them is crazy.

“The manager has told me how I can help the team and he really likes me as a player. It has given me extra motivation and belief.”

Reuters

Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup

Thembinkosi Lorch halved the deficit in the 25th minute for Wydad but the opposing side took a 4-1 victory
19 hours ago

Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach

The Sea Robbers will again prepare for the new season at Spain's Marbella Centre with tough friendlies in store
22 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund won on Sundowns' errors, says Williams

Goalkeeper says gap is not that big between the sides as Sundowns suffer 4-3 defeat in Fifa Club World Cup game
21 hours ago

Sundowns brace for step up against Dortmund

'We might be underdogs but people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are,' says Zimbabwean left-back Divine Lunga
3 days ago

Chiefs' Cele says they'll keep working hard to impress Broos

Despite the Bafana Bafana coach omitting Chiefs players for camps, they're keen to catch his eye
4 days ago
