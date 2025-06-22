Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach

Business Day TV speaks to Omega Shange from Money Mondays
Orlando Pirates have confirmed their preseason fixture schedule in Spain as supporters impatiently wait for the announcement of a new coach.
As has been the case over the past two years, the Sea Robbers will prepare for the new season in Spain’s Marbella Centre.
On the previous two occasions, Pirates went there under the supervision of Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro, who has since left the club to take up a head coach job at Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.
The Buccaneers are expected to announce Riveiro’s replacement before the team kick off their preseason on July 8.
𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨We can officially confirm our Pre-Season Schedule for 🇪🇸 ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. 📅 11 July | @OfficialBWFC 🇬🇧📅 13 July | @pafosfcofficial 🇨🇾📅 17 July | @UDLP_Oficial 🇪🇸📅 19 July | @GranadaCF 🇪🇸⚫⚪🔴⭐… pic.twitter.com/rWjKrUU9S1— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) June 22, 2025
𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨We can officially confirm our Pre-Season Schedule for 🇪🇸 ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. 📅 11 July | @OfficialBWFC 🇬🇧📅 13 July | @pafosfcofficial 🇨🇾📅 17 July | @UDLP_Oficial 🇪🇸📅 19 July | @GranadaCF 🇪🇸⚫⚪🔴⭐… pic.twitter.com/rWjKrUU9S1
A few names have been bandied about for the vacant job, including two unattached but highly respected local coaches in Rhulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane.
During the tour of Spain, the Soweto giants will play exciting friendly matches against English side Bolton Wanderers, Cyprus champions Pafos FC and two Spanish sides, Las Palmas and Granada CF.
This won’t be the first time Pirates face off with the Spanish teams as they played Granada during their time in the European country before last season.
Their friendly clash ended in a 1-1 draw with Angolan winger Gilberto scoring for the Premier Soccer League team.
Pirates and Las Palmas played each other in 2023 and their battle ended in a goalless draw.
Pirates will play Bolton on July 11, Pafos on July 13, Las Palmas on July 17 and Granada on July 19.
Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach
The Sea Robbers will again prepare for the new season at Spain's Marbella Centre with tough friendlies in store
