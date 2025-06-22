Sport / Soccer

Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach

The Sea Robbers will again prepare for the new season at Spain’s Marbella Centre with tough friendlies in store

22 June 2025 - 18:44
by Sports staff
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on April 30. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Orlando Pirates have confirmed their preseason fixture schedule in Spain as supporters impatiently wait for the announcement of a new coach.

As has been the case over the past two years, the Sea Robbers will prepare for the new season in Spain’s Marbella Centre.

On the previous two occasions, Pirates went there under the supervision of Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro, who has since left the club to take up a head coach job at Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

The Buccaneers are expected to announce Riveiro’s replacement before the team kick off their preseason on July 8.

A few names have been bandied about for the vacant job, including two unattached but highly respected local coaches in Rhulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane.

During the tour of Spain, the Soweto giants will play exciting friendly matches against English side Bolton Wanderers, Cyprus champions Pafos FC and two Spanish sides, Las Palmas and Granada CF.

This won’t be the first time Pirates face off with the Spanish teams as they played Granada during their time in the European country before last season.

Their friendly clash ended in a 1-1 draw with Angolan winger Gilberto scoring for the Premier Soccer League team.

Pirates and Las Palmas played each other in 2023 and their battle ended in a goalless draw.

Pirates will play Bolton on July 11, Pafos on July 13, Las Palmas on July 17 and Granada on July 19.

Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos

Despite the Bafana Bafana coach omitting Chiefs players for camps, they’re keen to catch his eye
Sport
3 days ago

Man City sweep past Wydad in Club World Cup opener

Foden and Doku deliver comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia
Sport
3 days ago

Champions Liverpool face Bournemouth in season opener

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal to visit Manchester United
Sport
4 days ago

Sundowns used energy in right way to beat Ulsan, says Cardoso

Sundowns next face Borussia after a good start in Club World Cup
Sport
4 days ago
