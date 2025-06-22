Sport / Soccer

Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup

Thembinkosi Lorch halved the deficit in the 25th minute for Wydad but the opposing side took a 4-1 victory

22 June 2025 - 21:33
by Agency Staff
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their third goal with Randal Kolo Muani. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Kenan Yildiz scored two goals to lift Juventus to a 4-1 victory over Wydad AC on Sunday in a Group G match in Philadelphia.

Juventus, who sit atop the group standings, benefited from an own goal to open the scoring in the sixth minute before Yildiz tallied in the 16th and 69th minutes.

Thembinkosi Lorch halved the deficit in the 25th minute for Wydad AC.

Juventus opened the scoring after Yildiz and Khéphren Thuram’s passing sequence led to the ball deflecting into the net off Wydad AC’s Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

Yildiz continued the momentum by unleashing a right-footed shot from outside the box that sailed into the top right corner.

Wydad put themselves back into the contest after Nordin Amrabat’s through ball caught Lorch in stride. He followed his initial touch by chipping the ball into the net.

Juventus regained their two-goal cushion after Yildiz cashed in on Randal Kolo Muani’s through ball.

Following a foul on Wydad’s Guilherme Ferreira in the penalty area, Dusan Vlahovic converted the kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to close out the scoring.

Reuters

Borussia Dortmund won on Sundowns’ errors, says Williams

Goalkeeper says gap is not that big between the sides as Sundowns suffer 4-3 defeat in Fifa Club World Cup game
Sport
21 hours ago

Pirates confirm exciting preseason as anxious fans await new coach

The Sea Robbers will again prepare for the new season at Spain’s Marbella Centre with tough friendlies in store
Sport
22 hours ago

Man City sweep past Wydad in Club World Cup opener

Foden and Doku deliver comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos

Despite the Bafana Bafana coach omitting Chiefs players for camps, they’re keen to catch his eye
Sport
4 days ago
