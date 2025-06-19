Sundowns brace for step up against Dortmund

Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners in action during his team's Fifa Club World Cup Group F match against Ulsan HD at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, US, on Tuesday. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES VIA REUTERS/NATHAN RAY SEEBECK
Mamelodi Sundowns notched a historic first win at a Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) but they know they will have to step up a gear against Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazilians got off to the best possible start at the tournament by beating South Korea’s Ulsan HD 1-0 on Tuesday.
The result boosts Downs in a number of ways. It was the first by an African team at this year’s expanded 32-team CWC in the US that has been characterised by some lopsided games involving heavyweights and minnows — though Al-Hilal holding Real Madrid to a draw will be a boost to the minor sides.
Sundowns’ introduction to the old seven-team CWC in Osaka in 2016 was something of a baptism of fire; they were dismantled 2-0 by host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and thrashed 4-1 by Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
That the Brazilians were able to beat an Asian team this time around will spur their confidence that they are growing in competitiveness internationally, thanks mainly to their strong performances in the Caf Champions League since their first win in 2016.
𝗡𝗢 𝗗𝗡𝗔, 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗦𝗔 🇿🇦
Congratulations to Masandawana on their first historic #FIFACWC win 🙌
In Japan Sundowns did not get a crack at one of the bigger clubs, given their early defeats against the Asians. In the US the new format will see them meet German giants Dortmund at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm SA time) and Brazilian outfit Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).
Given such a tough Group F, Downs had to beat Ulsan to stand a chance of progressing. Doing so would have boosted their belief they can compete better at this CWC than their first. So, coach Miguel Cardoso’s team will be out to make life as tough as they can against the group heavyweights — and perhaps get another result that sees them through to the quarterfinals.
Divine Lunga, Sundowns’ classy Zimbabwean left-back, said the Ulsan win, in which the Brazilians enjoyed 70% possession and had the better chances, has boosted the team on their US adventure.
“We are still so happy about the win. I think we gave it our all — everyone fought to get a win,” he said.
Iqraam Rayners takes his scoring form to the FIFA #CWC2025 ⚽🎯
Watch the FIFA #CWC2025 live in various language options on SuperSport 🗣️🎙️
“Ulsan were what we expected. We analysed their games. When they made their substitutions, their structure started to change a bit — but it was going well on our side.”
Sundowns will have it far tougher against crack Bundesliga giants Dortmund.
The German side were flat in their opening 0-0 draw against Fluminense, though while that match was played in the noon heat in New Jersey midday matches go to European TV audiences at prime time.
Dortmund battled in the Bundesliga in 2024-25 but improved after Niko Kovac arrived in February to replace Mike Tullberg and become their third manager of the season, winning seven of their last eight games to end fourth and clinch a Uefa Champions League place.
Downs were travelling to Cincinnati on Thursday. They also meet Dortmund at noon Ohio time — their match against Ulsan was at 7pm in Orlando — and the heat might act as a leveller or provide challenges. It might also be a factor the SA club, more used to such conditions, could try to exploit.
Club World Cup
Sundowns brace for step up against Dortmund
‘We might be underdogs but people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are,’ says Zimbabwean left-back Divine Lunga
Mamelodi Sundowns notched a historic first win at a Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) but they know they will have to step up a gear against Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazilians got off to the best possible start at the tournament by beating South Korea’s Ulsan HD 1-0 on Tuesday.
The result boosts Downs in a number of ways. It was the first by an African team at this year’s expanded 32-team CWC in the US that has been characterised by some lopsided games involving heavyweights and minnows — though Al-Hilal holding Real Madrid to a draw will be a boost to the minor sides.
Sundowns’ introduction to the old seven-team CWC in Osaka in 2016 was something of a baptism of fire; they were dismantled 2-0 by host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and thrashed 4-1 by Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
That the Brazilians were able to beat an Asian team this time around will spur their confidence that they are growing in competitiveness internationally, thanks mainly to their strong performances in the Caf Champions League since their first win in 2016.
In Japan Sundowns did not get a crack at one of the bigger clubs, given their early defeats against the Asians. In the US the new format will see them meet German giants Dortmund at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm SA time) and Brazilian outfit Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).
Given such a tough Group F, Downs had to beat Ulsan to stand a chance of progressing. Doing so would have boosted their belief they can compete better at this CWC than their first. So, coach Miguel Cardoso’s team will be out to make life as tough as they can against the group heavyweights — and perhaps get another result that sees them through to the quarterfinals.
Divine Lunga, Sundowns’ classy Zimbabwean left-back, said the Ulsan win, in which the Brazilians enjoyed 70% possession and had the better chances, has boosted the team on their US adventure.
“We are still so happy about the win. I think we gave it our all — everyone fought to get a win,” he said.
“Ulsan were what we expected. We analysed their games. When they made their substitutions, their structure started to change a bit — but it was going well on our side.”
Sundowns will have it far tougher against crack Bundesliga giants Dortmund.
The German side were flat in their opening 0-0 draw against Fluminense, though while that match was played in the noon heat in New Jersey midday matches go to European TV audiences at prime time.
Dortmund battled in the Bundesliga in 2024-25 but improved after Niko Kovac arrived in February to replace Mike Tullberg and become their third manager of the season, winning seven of their last eight games to end fourth and clinch a Uefa Champions League place.
Downs were travelling to Cincinnati on Thursday. They also meet Dortmund at noon Ohio time — their match against Ulsan was at 7pm in Orlando — and the heat might act as a leveller or provide challenges. It might also be a factor the SA club, more used to such conditions, could try to exploit.
“It’s a good thing to travel on Thursday to get used to Cincinnati because we don’t know much about the city,” Lunga said.
“Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of. They are big guns. But even us — yes, we might be underdogs but I think where we come from, people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are.
“Even Dortmund — I read an interview of their coaches talking about us. So I think it’s going to be a tough game.”
One downside to Sundowns starting with a win was it alerted the bigger teams in Group F to their potential and gave them a good look at the SA club.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Man City sweep past Wydad in Club World Cup opener
Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos
Champions Liverpool face Bournemouth in season opener
Down-to-earth Pep has soaring dreams
Fifa’s first 32-team Club World Cup set to kick off in US amid challenges
Man United boosts attack by signing Brazil forward Cunha
Finishing in top three like winning the title, says City manager
Chelsea back in Champions League after Forest victory
Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son
Zirkzee, Dalot, Yoro train in triple boost for United before Europa final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.