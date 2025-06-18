Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League. Picture: REUTERS
Liverpool will begin their Premier League title defence when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15 while last season’s runners-up Arsenal visit Manchester United two days later, England’s top flight said on Wednesday.
Manchester City, who are eyeing a seventh Premier League title under Pep Guardiola after finishing third in the last campaign, take a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their season opener on August 16.
Chelsea welcome FA Cup winners Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on August 17, a day after Thomas Frank has his first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur when they host promoted Burnley.
Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou after they finished one place above the relegation zone, despite the Australian leading them to the Europa League title for their first major trophy in 17 years.
Last season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest will host Brentford and League Cup champions Newcastle United take a trip to Aston Villa on August 16.
Sunderland, another promoted side, welcome West Ham United the same day, and Leeds United host Everton two days later.
The new season begins with the one fixture on August 15 and concludes on May 24 2026.
Champions Liverpool face Bournemouth in season opener
Last season's runners-up Arsenal to visit Manchester United
Reuters
