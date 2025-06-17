Chelsea's Pedro Neto scores against Los Angeles in their Fifa Club World Cup Group D match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 16. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters
Atlanta - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said the atmosphere at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was “a bit strange” as his side began their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in front of swathes of empty seats.
The multipurpose stadium has a 71,000 capacity though Monday’s group stage match, which kicked off at 3pm, attracted little more than 22,000 spectators.
Atlanta is more than 3,220km from Los Angeles, where Major League Soccer club LAFC are based.
“It was a good match, a good performance,” Maresca told reporters. “I think the environment was a bit strange. The stadium was almost empty.”
The Italian expects more fans to be in attendance when Chelsea take on Brazilian side Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday.
“We prepared for this game also thinking that the environment was a bit different,” Maresca said. “But no doubt that the next one will be nice because we know that the Brazilian team they always brings many, many fans. So we will try to be ready for the next one.”
Maresca was asked about the expected impact of forward Liam Delap, who joined the club from Ipswich Town on a six-year deal.
Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are already options for the No 9 shirt at Chelsea, but the 22-year-old Englishman wasted no time in showcasing his potential, setting up Enzo Fernandez for their second goal on Monday.
“I am curious to see how Nico [Jackson] reacts [to Delap],” Maresca said. “He competed with Guiu, who is very young, during the season. They are both good No 9s.”
Chelsea are level with Flamengo at the top of the group after the Brazilians beat Esperance de Tunis 2-0.
Chelsea win to sound of silence
Atlanta stadium almost empty for London team's Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC
Reuters
