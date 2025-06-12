Sport / Soccer

Broos faces World Cup selection headache

Bafana coach has many players to consider for the qualifiers

12 June 2025 - 17:22
by Sihle Ndebele
SA’s Sinoxolo Kwayiba celebrates a goal during Tuesday’s friendly against Mozambique. Picture: PHILIP MAETA
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that he will have a selection headache in future after several new players impressed during the latest camp, where Bafana played friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.

Bafana put in a top-drawer display to overcome Mozambique 2-0 in the second friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, having played a goalless draw against Tanzania at the same venue last Friday. Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Ashley Cupido scored the two goals that sank the Mambas.

“Everything is positive and this is something that'll make my job difficult in the next months, when you see that we had 23 players here and there are still maybe another 23, who weren’t here, so it means now I can choose from something like 40 players and that will be difficult because I’ll have to drop players in September ... players who maybe deserve to be with the team,” Broos said.

This camp excluded Mamelodi Sundowns players due to their club’s packed fixture programme. Some newcomers, such as Mohau Nkota, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Cupido, among others, showed promise.

“We played good football. There was depth in the way we played ... we kept the ball well, so I think it was a fantastic game for me with a group of players who hadn’t played together before we started the camp,” the Bafana coach said of the Mozambique game.

“This isn’t easy ... Friday was good, but there were still hesitations and there was no automatism, but today [on Tuesday] I didn’t see much of that.

“We started this camp with a bit of hesitation as the technical team because you can believe in a player and you can see the player is performing well in his club, but this is another level and you still have to wait [to see if a player is ready for Bafana or not], but the boys were very good.”

Broos is convinced that no Bafana player will now rest on their laurels. “Players will also be more motivated now because they know that there’s others behind them, waiting to take their places and that will increase the level of the national team,” Broos said.

Bafana will next assemble in September for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria. 

Mission accomplished as Bafana see off Mozambique in Polokwane

Goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Ashley Cupido give national team a comfortable victory
Sport
1 day ago

Broos to change Bafana squad for Mozambique friendly

Players who were on the bench against Tanzania will start in second game, says coach
Sport
3 days ago

Basadien and Sibisi take young Bafana reins in friendlies

SA to meet Tanzania on Friday and Mozambique on Tuesday
Sport
6 days ago

Broos does not want to rely only on Sundowns players

Bafana coach says it is interesting to see players from other teams in friendly games
Sport
1 week ago

Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance and impress

‘Every player will get a run against Tanzania and Mozambique’
Sport
1 week ago
