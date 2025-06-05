Basadien and Sibisi take young Bafana reins in friendlies

Fawaaz Basadien will captain Bafana in their friendly against Tanzania on Friday. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Stellenbosch FC fullback Fawaaz Basadien and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi will share the captaincy duties for Bafana Bafana in their friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.
SA meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, then Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday (both 7.30pm).
Coach Hugo Broos announced on Thursday Basadien will wear the armband in the first of those games and Sibisi in the second.
The coach explained earlier in the week why he thought Sibisi has such strong leadership qualities for his Bafana squad that boasts many new faces.
There are no Mamelodi Sundowns players in the squad as they have earned a few days’ rest from their Caf Champions League second leg defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday and begin preparations for the Fifa Club World Cup that starts in the US on June 14.
Broos has used that as an opportunity to include some of the young emerging players from Pirates who also reached the semifinals of the Champions League and a host of other new faces as the coach casts his net wide for more talent and depth.
With Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana captain Ronwen Williams not in Polokwane, Broos has picked Sibisi as one of the players to take the armband, a smart move given his familiarity with the nine Buccaneers players in the squad.
Ronwen Williams. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
“It was a little bit of searching but I think with Sibisi we have a good captain,” the Belgian said. “He is an experienced player who has been with Bafana Bafana since I have been here, from the first game.
“[It was about] his experience as an older player, he is a guy who has the respect of everybody so I think he’s a good one to replace Ronwen.”
Pirates’ players in the 23-player squad include some of the 20-something emerging footballers who played such an exciting role in the Bucs’ run to the Champions League, runners-up place in the Premiership and MTN8 trophy this past season under coach Jose Riveiro.
Among these are talented young striker or midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, winger Mohau Nkota and centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Bucs, though, more than the other sides represented in the Bafana squad, played a lot of matches in 2023-24. Broos was asked if he is concerned about fatigue from his Pirates contingent.
“At the end of the season all the players [from all the clubs] had a very difficult season with many games. Some players more than others and when you take the Pirates players, there are nine in my squad.
“But they are professionals. And I [believe] that players are always very happy to come [to Bafana camps]. And when you are happy and motivated then you forget the fatigue.
“But I can understand it and we will take that fatigue into account when we train.”
Other new faces in Broos’s squad are Pirates in-form right-back Deano van Rooyen, Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back playing for Molde FK in Norway.
More players he can run the rule over are TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.
Among fringe national players who could do with game time are goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Luke le Roux, Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Patrick Maswanganyi.
Broos has said he will try to give all 23 players a run in the two friendlies.
Basadien and Sibisi take young Bafana reins in friendlies
SA to meet Tanzania on Friday and Mozambique on Tuesday
Stellenbosch FC fullback Fawaaz Basadien and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi will share the captaincy duties for Bafana Bafana in their friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.
SA meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, then Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday (both 7.30pm).
Coach Hugo Broos announced on Thursday Basadien will wear the armband in the first of those games and Sibisi in the second.
The coach explained earlier in the week why he thought Sibisi has such strong leadership qualities for his Bafana squad that boasts many new faces.
There are no Mamelodi Sundowns players in the squad as they have earned a few days’ rest from their Caf Champions League second leg defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday and begin preparations for the Fifa Club World Cup that starts in the US on June 14.
Broos has used that as an opportunity to include some of the young emerging players from Pirates who also reached the semifinals of the Champions League and a host of other new faces as the coach casts his net wide for more talent and depth.
With Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana captain Ronwen Williams not in Polokwane, Broos has picked Sibisi as one of the players to take the armband, a smart move given his familiarity with the nine Buccaneers players in the squad.
“It was a little bit of searching but I think with Sibisi we have a good captain,” the Belgian said. “He is an experienced player who has been with Bafana Bafana since I have been here, from the first game.
“[It was about] his experience as an older player, he is a guy who has the respect of everybody so I think he’s a good one to replace Ronwen.”
Pirates’ players in the 23-player squad include some of the 20-something emerging footballers who played such an exciting role in the Bucs’ run to the Champions League, runners-up place in the Premiership and MTN8 trophy this past season under coach Jose Riveiro.
Among these are talented young striker or midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, winger Mohau Nkota and centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Bucs, though, more than the other sides represented in the Bafana squad, played a lot of matches in 2023-24. Broos was asked if he is concerned about fatigue from his Pirates contingent.
“At the end of the season all the players [from all the clubs] had a very difficult season with many games. Some players more than others and when you take the Pirates players, there are nine in my squad.
“But they are professionals. And I [believe] that players are always very happy to come [to Bafana camps]. And when you are happy and motivated then you forget the fatigue.
“But I can understand it and we will take that fatigue into account when we train.”
Other new faces in Broos’s squad are Pirates in-form right-back Deano van Rooyen, Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back playing for Molde FK in Norway.
More players he can run the rule over are TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.
Among fringe national players who could do with game time are goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Luke le Roux, Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Patrick Maswanganyi.
Broos has said he will try to give all 23 players a run in the two friendlies.
Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance and impress
Broos does not want to rely only on Sundowns players
Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Broos does not want to rely only on Sundowns players
Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance and impress
Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Amazing Amajita revel in their Afcon successes
Cautious Broos warns Bafana not to do ‘stupid things’ in remaining matches
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.