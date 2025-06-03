Gayton McKenzie tells MPs how VAR will be procured as R90m set aside

Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie during the Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates in Durban on May 10. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
In the most concrete commitment yet given to establishing video assistant referee (VAR) technology in SA, the department of sport has detailed how it will pay for the long-awaited instalment promised by minister Gayton McKenzie.
In answering a question posed by the parliamentary portfolio committee and its member, Rise Mzansi chief organiser and MP Makashule Gana, the sport department said in a written response that it had set aside R90m in its budget for the establishment of VAR.
Five written questions were posed:
Has the total cost of VAR to professional football been established?
Which companies or suppliers have expressed an interest in providing the technology?
Does the technology extend to goal line technology?
How did the SA Football Association (Safa) respond to the pronouncement of the VAR system?
In its response, the department of sport said: “The process to procure the system and all related details has not yet commenced between the department and Safa.
“However, a proposal evaluation committee is being put together and they will evaluate the proposals that were submitted to Safa, most likely in early June.
“The department has still to engage further with Safa, agree on all matters related to this system and then enter into an agreement to implement the VAR system.
“The maintenance of the system is yet to be determined and this will be contained in the memorandum of agreement, once finalised.
“Safa has received about a dozen proposals but they have not been evaluated yet.
“The full details of the system and its operations are yet to be finalised. However, it is envisaged that this will include goal line technology.”
The department’s response was presented as Safa briefed the sports committee on its 2023-24 annual report.
McKenzie has promised VAR will be implemented in the Premier Soccer League by the next season, starting in August.
