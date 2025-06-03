Former Spurs players back Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou holds aloft the Europa League trophy. Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS
London— As Tottenham Hotspur ponder the fate of manager Ange Postecoglou, former players of the Premier League side have thrown their support behind the Australian and urged the club’s ownership to stay the course.
Postecoglou guided Tottenham to Europa League victory last month, ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought, but they also endured their worst domestic season for nearly half a century and finished 17th in the Premier League.
The 59-year-old said in May he remained unsure of his future, with reports in British media on Monday saying Tottenham were set to make their decision this week.
Former Swiss international Ramon Vega, who made 64 league appearances for Tottenham, said letting the Australian go would be one of the biggest mistakes the club could make.
“I find it incredibly disrespectful to even think about sacking Ange Postecoglou,” Vega said on social media on Monday. “He has accomplished the impossible — something others with more significant credentials have failed to achieve.”
Former Spurs and Ireland striker Robbie Keane said that in the eyes of the fans the Europa League win had made up for the woeful domestic campaign and that Postecoglou had backed up his statement that he always wins something in his second season.
In his first season at the club, Spurs were top of the league in October, but they eventually finished fifth and suffered early exits in the FA Cup and League Cup.
“There’s no getting away from that league form. I think everybody, certainly the manager, has admitted that,” Keane told UK radio station talkSPORT last week.
“But I tell you what — as someone who’s played for Spurs, and my two kids are Spurs fans, I don’t think anyone cared at the end, because winning the trophy — at the end of the day it’s about winning. He’s got a lot of stick and to be fair to him he’s backed it up by his comment that he made about the second season and he put himself under a lot of pressure but he’s done it. So I think now give him time.”
In an interview with Stats Perform, former Tottenham and US goalkeeper Brad Friedel called on the club to back Postecoglou in the transfer window.
“I hope for Postecoglou, they keep him and let him build in the summer and see how the start of the season goes,” the American said.
