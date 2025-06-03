Fifa’s first 32-team Club World Cup set to kick off in US amid challenges

Madrid - Fifa’s billion-dollar gamble to revolutionise club football begins a week on Sunday with plenty of cash up for grabs but questionable enthusiasm as 32 teams prepare to contest the expanded Club World Cup in 12 stadiums across the US.

The tournament — designed as a glittering showcase ahead of the 2026 World Cup — has had to contend with the prospect of empty seats along with controversial qualification rules and player welfare concerns after an exhausting European season.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face Egypt’s Al Ahly in the opening fixture on June 15 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with tickets still widely available days before kickoff.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2024-25 Caf Champions League runners-up and one of four African teams in the competition, kick off their Group F campaign against South Korea’s Ulsan HD at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on June 17.

A glance at Fifa’s website shows many tickets are available, including for the July 13 final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.