“We will then make a good evaluation after the week. The performance is the most important thing, so surely we want to win the two games.
“But more important is the performance of the players, certainly the new ones. Again, I will not put pressure on them; they just have to play their game and we will evaluate what we are going to do in the future.”
Broos reiterated that he would retire after the Fifa 2026 World Cup, citing being tired of working daily. His contract with Bafana will end in 2026.
“I’m nearly 40 years in coaching, and I’m 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop,” he said.
“I will not die on the bench, next year after the World Cup is finished [I will leave]. Since I was 19, I’ve been into football, first as a professional player and then as a coach.
“When I stop next year, I can be at home with my wife. You’ll never know if I can be an adviser for SA or another team, but I don’t want to work every day any more.
“We will see next year; my focus is on September and October, and hopefully we can qualify for the World Cup and this is my focus.”
Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance and impress
‘Every player will get a run against Tanzania and Mozambique’
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged the squad’s new players to grab the opportunity and impress him.
Bafana play against Tanzania on Friday (7.30pm) and Mozambique on June 10. Both friendlies take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
With Mamelodi Sundowns players not called up as they are preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup, Broos named several new players in the squad, and he says he will give everyone an opportunity.
“It is a great opportunity for the new players and also the young ones, there is no pressure. We are playing friendly matches, so the results are not that important,” Broos said on Tuesday.
“From my side, I will give every player the same playing time. It is a little bit difficult for goalkeepers, but even for them, we will try every keeper to play the same minutes and have a good camp.
“We will then make a good evaluation after the week. The performance is the most important thing, so surely we want to win the two games.
“But more important is the performance of the players, certainly the new ones. Again, I will not put pressure on them; they just have to play their game and we will evaluate what we are going to do in the future.”
Broos reiterated that he would retire after the Fifa 2026 World Cup, citing being tired of working daily. His contract with Bafana will end in 2026.
“I’m nearly 40 years in coaching, and I’m 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop,” he said.
“I will not die on the bench, next year after the World Cup is finished [I will leave]. Since I was 19, I’ve been into football, first as a professional player and then as a coach.
“When I stop next year, I can be at home with my wife. You’ll never know if I can be an adviser for SA or another team, but I don’t want to work every day any more.
“We will see next year; my focus is on September and October, and hopefully we can qualify for the World Cup and this is my focus.”
Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Amazing Amajita revel in their Afcon successes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gayton McKenzie tells MPs how VAR will be procured as R90m set aside
Cardoso praises players despite CAF defeat
Sundowns heartbreak as Pyramids win maiden African Champions League title
Teenage sensation Doue bursts into instant Champions League stardom
Fifa’s first 32-team Club World Cup set to kick off in US amid challenges
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.