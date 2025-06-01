Sport / Soccer

Teenage sensation Doue bursts into instant Champions League stardom

With a deft assist and two clinical finishes, teenager repays his manager’s faith within 12 minutes

01 June 2025 - 15:33
by JULIEN PRETOT
Desire Doue celebrates winning the Champions League. Picture: REUTERS
Desire Doue celebrates winning the Champions League. Picture: REUTERS

Munich — Paris St Germain teenager Desire Doue, who was not even guaranteed a spot in the starting line-up, burst into instant stardom when he lit up the Champions League final as they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday.

With a deft assist and two clinical finishes at Munich’s Allianz Arena, the attacking midfielder, who celebrates his 20th birthday on Tuesday, transformed from squad option to overnight sensation in PSG’s 5-0 demolition of the Italian side.

“He is reaping the rewards of his hard work,” coach Luis Enrique had presciently said weeks before the final. “He will continue to grow. He’s in the right club for his development.”

Luis Enrique’s decision to select Doue over regular starter Bradley Barcola proved inspired.

The teenager repaid his manager’s faith within 12 minutes, intelligently squaring the ball for Achraf Hakimi’s opener when most players would have shot.

Desire’s clinical finishing soon followed as he netted twice to seal victory before departing to thunderous applause from the PSG supporters after 67 minutes of sustained brilliance.

Doue’s ascension has been swift yet measured. After catching French eyes during Les Bleus’ Olympic silver medal run last summer, he made the switch from Rennes to PSG, where he initially waited patiently for opportunities.

Doue showed his composure when converting the decisive penalty in the shoot-out against Liverpool in the last 16 but Saturday’s performance elevated him from hot prospect to phenomenon.

Bruno Genesio, his former coach at Rennes, offered reassurance for those fearing success might change the young star.

“Away from the pitch he’s a dream: easy, calm, with a streak of leadership while still asking for advice. He’s both carefree and conscientious in his work,” he said.

The teenager was close to speechless afterwards. “I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible. I have no words, sorry,” said Doue.

“He’s [Luis Enrique] been here for two years and he has made history for the club. Tactically and mentally, he is a really good coach, unbelievable, and as a human being too. It is a pleasure to work with him. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate but it’s going to be crazy.”

As Doue joins up with France for next week’s Nations League Finals, the irony is inescapable — at 20 he will arrive with a Champions League winner’s medal that his international teammate Kylian Mbappe left PSG pursuing elsewhere at Real Madrid.

In a club that was deliberately rebuilt without superstars, PSG may have just found one after a night when Doue eclipsed the team’s Ballon d’Or candidate Ousmane Dembele.

Reuters

SuperSport escape PSL playoffs after Golden Arrows draw

Cape Town City to participate in the promotional playoffs against Casric Stars and Orbit College
Sport
3 days ago

High noon for Sundowns in Cairo

Assistant coach Komphela says SA giants are determined to reclaim CAF glory
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool

Buccaneers provide nine players, including some of their emerging young stars
Sport
3 days ago

PSG’s united approach puts them on brink of European glory

Europe’s two best goalkeepers this season likely to have a big say in who lifts Champions League trophy
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns need experienced players for Pyramids final, says Mvala

Defender, who may play a crucial role in Champions League second leg from the bench, has recovered from an injury layoff
Sport
4 days ago
