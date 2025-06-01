Man United boosts attack by signing Brazil forward Cunha

Matheus Cunha is the first signing by Manchester United ahead of the 2025/26 season. Picture: REUTERS
London — Manchester United has agreed to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two Premier League clubs said on Sunday, with the Brazil forward joining on a five-year contract.
United triggered the 26-year-old’s release clause, which was worth around £62.5m, a team source said. The Old Trafford club also has the option of extending his contract by a year.
“Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha,” United said in a statement.
The transfer is a record sale for Wolves, eclipsing the £53m it received from Manchester City for midfielder Matheus Nunes in 2023.
The deal, which is subject to visa approval and registration procedures, is expected to be completed once Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil later in June. Cunha left Manchester on Sunday morning to join up with the national side.
Brazil face Ecuador on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier, which will be Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge.
Cunha scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 appearances for Wolves — with 15 of those goals coming in the Premier League this season — after completing a permanent move in 2023.
The forward started his senior career at Swiss club Sion before joining Germany’s RB Leipzig in 2018 and then moving to German second-tier side Hertha BSC in 2020.
He joined Wolves in a £35m deal from Atletico Madrid, after a successful six-month loan spell the previous season.
Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen United’s attack this summer after the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign — they finished in 15th.
