SuperSport escape PSL playoffs after Golden Arrows draw

Grant Johnson and Andre Arendse celebrate after the Betway Premiership resumption match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 29, 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
SuperSport United avoided the playoffs by a whisker after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in their resumed match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Thursday to finish 14th on the Premier Soccer League table.
The match was resumed in the second half, with SuperSport sitting in 15th place and needing a draw to move to 14th spot to avoid the playoffs.
As a result, Cape Town City, who were 14th on the log table, have now dropped to 15th and will participate in the promotional playoffs against Casric Stars and Orbit College.
The Citizens and SuperSport are tied on 27 points each after 28 matches.
The match was called off on February 23 after load-shedding at the venue, and it was supposed to resume within 48 hours, according to National Soccer League rules.
This left Citizens’ boss John Comitis frustrated by the PSL’s decision to resume the fixture three months later.
Comitis revealed on Wednesday that he was consulting his legal team to see what they could do.
And with his side now dropped to the playoff spot, Comitis is likely to challenge it as he believes it was not fair that the match resumed late, with SuperSport and his side fighting to avoid the playoffs.
However, it remains unclear when the playoffs will start, with the disputes between Durban City, Cape Town Spurs and JDR Stars still on.
Stars and Spurs lodged a similar complaint against Durban, arguing their talismanic winger Saziso Magawana was improperly registered. The matter was taken to Safa arbitration.
However, on Wednesday, Safa arbitrator advocate Terry Motau withdrew before it was scheduled to start at 2.30pm. It was unclear why he withdrew.
The matter was then postponed to Friday at the same time, with a new arbitrator to be appointed.
