Sport / Soccer

Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos widens his talent pool

Buccaneers provide nine players, including some of their emerging young stars

29 May 2025 - 16:50
by Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng have been included in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL HLONGWANE
Orlando Pirates' Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng have been included in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL HLONGWANE

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a number of new faces and fringe players as he aims to widen his talent pool in June’s friendly matches against Tanzania and Mozambique.

Broos’ final 23-man squad includes players who have been in and around the senior national team, but had less game time, and many new call-ups.

There are nine players from Orlando Pirates, including some of Bucs’ array of exciting young stars.

Among players who have made recent national squads but could do with game time are goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Luke le Roux, Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Among the new faces, the name of Pirates’ talented young striker Mohau Nkota, 20, catches the eye, as does the inclusion of his club teammate, 19-year-old centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Another 20-year-old Buccaneer, midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, who impressed being introduced to the first team late in the recently-concluded season, is also included, as is Deano van Rooyen, who has been in form at right-back for Pirates.

Bucs’ 20-year old attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and midfielder Thalente Mbatha are included among some more regular recent national performers.

Among other new faces are Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner and Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back on the books of Molde FK in Norway.

More interesting inclusions are of TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, Stellenbosch FC attacker Ashley Cupido, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.

There are no players from Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians conclude their first Caf Champions League final since winning the competition in 2016 with Sunday’s second leg against Pyramids FC in Cairo (the first leg at Loftus ended 1-1), then will need time off before starting to prepare for the Club World Cup in the US in June and July.

Bafana meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on June 6 then Mozambique at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on June 10.

Bafana squad

  • Goalkeepers: Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
  • Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Kulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Deano van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC)
  • Midfielders: Luke le Roux (IFK Varnamo, Sweden), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City), Simphiwe Selepe (Orlando Pirates)
  • Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay FC), Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)

Sundowns need experienced players for Pyramids final, says Mvala

Defender, who may play a crucial role in Champions League second leg from the bench, has recovered from an injury layoff
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms

This is not the time to panic, this match is still open, says Cardoso
Sport
4 days ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso says season’s record will be hard to match

The Brazilians end season unbeaten at home, winning all 14 matches and matching last term’s 73 points
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns dominate Magesi to celebrate title in style

Lucas Ribeiro Costa impresses with a brace to see Masandawana end the season on a high note
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns secure eighth successive league title

Brazilians have an unassailable lead of 70 points after defeating Chippa in East London
Sport
2 weeks ago
