Sport / Soccer

Sundowns need experienced players for Pyramids final, says Mvala

Defender, who may play a crucial role in Champions League second leg from the bench, has recovered from an injury layoff

28 May 2025 - 14:18
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is confident they will get a result against Pyramids FC in Cairo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is confident they will get a result against Pyramids FC in Cairo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala has called his fellow experienced senior players to stand up and be counted to help the team over the line in the Champions League final against Pyramids FC. 

The Brazilians travel to Cairo for the second leg at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday with the tie evenly balanced at 1-1 from the first leg at Loftus.

Downs will lift the trophy with a win or a 2-2 draw or higher and a 1-1 draw will take the tie to a penalty shoot-out. A 0-0 draw would see Pyramids lift the trophy on away goals.

Sundowns have club and national performers with vast continental experience.

Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Morena and Jayden Adams were part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2024.

Chilean Marcelo Allende, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro and Namibian Peter Shalulile have plenty of big Champions League matches under their belts.

“We need experienced players to come to the party, specially in the change room, to push the guys so we can win this game,” Mvala said. “We played Pyramids FC before and it’s not going to be an easy game because we have to get a result that side.” 

The defender, who may play a crucial role in Egypt from the bench, has recovered from a long injury layoff. Mvala has been reintegrated into the team by coach Miguel Cardoso with recent substitute appearances against Magesi FC and Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League.

Despite their success on the domestic and continental fronts, Pyramids FC do not command great support at home — giants Al Ahly and Zamalek monopolise numbers in the stands with their huge fan bases. Mvala said that could work in Downs’ favour. 

“We know they don’t have too many supporters and that can work in our favour. We need to go out there and work hard from the start of the game until the end. 

“In the first leg, we started well by not allowing Pyramids to put crosses into our box. It’s just that we lost concentration in the dying minutes. We allowed that cross and we did not mark well into the box.

“This is something we need to work on for the second leg. We must kill the game off early in Cairo and to do that you need to score more goals.

“If you score three goals, you kill the game and their confidence. If you leave the score at 1-0, you leave the door open for them to come back.

“I hope when we go that side we get at least three goals.” 

Sundowns took the lead via Ribeiro’s 54th-minute strike at Loftus, but Pyramids snuck a last-gasp draw through Walid El Karti’s goal deep in time added on, seconds from the final whistle.

Cardoso and Komphela sure Sundowns can get job done in Egypt

Pyramids FC’s away goal makes the task more difficult, but team confident they have what it takes
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms

This is not the time to panic, this match is still open, says Cardoso
Sport
3 days ago

I prioritise philosophy over results at all costs — Chiefs coach

Chiefs cannot use defensive play just to make top eight, says Nabi
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns aim to shed chokers tag

Pretoria side favourites to win Caf Champions League title but have a reputation for wilting under pressure
Sport
5 days ago

Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns

Striker says he is comfortable to play anywhere
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA-born Norrie stuns Medvedev at French Open
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Formula One seeking answers as Monaco’s magic ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Akani Simbine continues to shine in 100m at Rabat ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Last man playing Djokovic sad that Big Four ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Finishing in top three like winning the title, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

World news briefs: Saudis deny lifting of alcohol ban

World

Cardoso and Komphela sure Sundowns can get job done in Egypt

Sport / Soccer

Finishing in top three like winning the title, says City manager

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.