Finishing in top three like winning the title, says City manager

Victory at Fulham on Sunday ensures a spot in Champions League

26 May 2025 - 19:33
by Nick Said
Pep Guardiola feels coming third in the Premier League was not a train smash. Picture: REUTERS
London — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said finishing third in the Premier League in this turbulent season was as good as winning the title, after a 2-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday that ensured Champions League football in the new campaign.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland sealed the win for City, and Guardiola praised his players for their fighting spirit to keep going in a campaign where injuries and ill-fortune dogged the team almost from the start.

“It’s like a title, [due to] the obstacles,” Guardiola told the BBC. “When you continue [to struggle], you finish 10th, 11th, 12th or 13th.

“This is the destiny of all the teams in the Premier League when they are in November, December or January and you cannot fight for the Premier League like you have done for many years.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola embrace at Craven Cottage, London, England, May 25 2025. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
“People can say, ‘I don’t want to fight again, just to qualify for the Europa League’. We continued playing good and we were there [third in the table to qualify] and we did it.

“At the end we finished third, not miles away from Arsenal, but the distance to Liverpool is huge. We have to improve and hopefully we can do it.”

Guardiola suggested there would be new faces in his squad next season, but “not too many” as he looks to trim the number of players in the first team.

Jack Grealish was a noticeable absentee from the match-day squad against Fulham amid questions over his future.

But asked if he was happy for the player to stay, Guardiola insisted that Grealish’s absence was simply the consequence of having a big squad.

“Who said I am not happy with him? It is not personal, I don’t have any problem with any of the players. I am the person who fought for him to come here, and to stay in the last season,” Guardiola said.

“In the last game we had six players who stayed at home, this time it was five. But it is that simple, it is nothing else. What happens in the future [is up to the club], not me.”

Mac Allister brothers win trophies in different countries on same day

Two out of three football-playing siblings pull off an unusual family feat
18 hours ago

Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola

‘It was difficult. Eleven players on the penalty spot. I didn’t expect they would defend so, so deep’
2 weeks ago

Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd to clinch Europa League title

It’s Spurs’ first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since 1984
5 days ago

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy after draw with Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah finishes league as top scorer and equals goal record
1 day ago

Players chided for lack of passion in tepid Manchester derby

Love-in after the match shows both teams are happy with a 0-0 draw, says Gary Neville
1 month ago

Pep hopes Cup win helps City rediscover lost heart

Manchester City boss tells of his team losing heart this season
1 month ago
