Sport / Soccer

Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane win African Confederation Cup

A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success

25 May 2025 - 21:05
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

Zanzibar — Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane won the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, holding on for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Simba of Tanzania away in the second leg of the final for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success in the Confederation Cup in the past six years for the club from the northeast of Morocco.

But they endured a difficult afternoon at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as Simba went ahead in the 15th minute through Joshua Mutale and then missed a gilt-edged chance in front of goal minutes later.

Simba had midfielder Yusuph Kagoma sent off five minutes into the second half for a second cautionable offence and two more members of their technical staff were sent to the stands in a tempestuous encounter.

Despite the one-man disadvantage, Simba had the ball in the Berkane net again in the 73rd minute after Steven Mukwala glanced home Jean Charles Aboua’s free kick but the goal was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Berkane then made sure of success when substitute Soumaila Sidibe snatched an equaliser from a tight angle at the start of nine minutes of stoppage time.

It crowned a dream season for Berkane, who won a first Moroccan league title earlier in the season. Their third Confederation Cup success equals the record for the most successes in the competition, held by Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

Reuters

Chelsea back in Champions League after Forest victory

Enzo Maresca’s team finish fourth in the Premier League table while Forest have to settle for seventh place
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns coach calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms

This is not the time to panic, this match is still open, says Cardoso
Sport
20 hours ago

I prioritise philosophy over results at all costs — Chiefs coach

Chiefs cannot use defensive play just to make top eight, says Nabi
Sport
17 hours ago

Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son

Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot calls for reflection as troubled club fails to pick up any silverware
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Boks must stay ahead of chasing pack, says Rassie
Sport / Rugby
2.
I prioritise philosophy over results at all costs ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Dream win for Norris in Monaco sees Piastri’s F1 ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns coach calls for calm as daunting trip to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy after draw ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons

Sport / Soccer

Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City

Sport / Soccer

Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses

Sport / Soccer

Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.