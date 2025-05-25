Zanzibar — Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane won the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, holding on for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Simba of Tanzania away in the second leg of the final for a 3-1 aggregate victory.
A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success in the Confederation Cup in the past six years for the club from the northeast of Morocco.
But they endured a difficult afternoon at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as Simba went ahead in the 15th minute through Joshua Mutale and then missed a gilt-edged chance in front of goal minutes later.
Simba had midfielder Yusuph Kagoma sent off five minutes into the second half for a second cautionable offence and two more members of their technical staff were sent to the stands in a tempestuous encounter.
Despite the one-man disadvantage, Simba had the ball in the Berkane net again in the 73rd minute after Steven Mukwala glanced home Jean Charles Aboua’s free kick but the goal was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.
Berkane then made sure of success when substitute Soumaila Sidibe snatched an equaliser from a tight angle at the start of nine minutes of stoppage time.
It crowned a dream season for Berkane, who won a first Moroccan league title earlier in the season. Their third Confederation Cup success equals the record for the most successes in the competition, held by Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.
Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane win African Confederation Cup
A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success
Zanzibar — Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane won the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, holding on for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Simba of Tanzania away in the second leg of the final for a 3-1 aggregate victory.
A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success in the Confederation Cup in the past six years for the club from the northeast of Morocco.
But they endured a difficult afternoon at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as Simba went ahead in the 15th minute through Joshua Mutale and then missed a gilt-edged chance in front of goal minutes later.
Simba had midfielder Yusuph Kagoma sent off five minutes into the second half for a second cautionable offence and two more members of their technical staff were sent to the stands in a tempestuous encounter.
Despite the one-man disadvantage, Simba had the ball in the Berkane net again in the 73rd minute after Steven Mukwala glanced home Jean Charles Aboua’s free kick but the goal was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.
Berkane then made sure of success when substitute Soumaila Sidibe snatched an equaliser from a tight angle at the start of nine minutes of stoppage time.
It crowned a dream season for Berkane, who won a first Moroccan league title earlier in the season. Their third Confederation Cup success equals the record for the most successes in the competition, held by Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.
Reuters
Chelsea back in Champions League after Forest victory
Sundowns coach calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms
I prioritise philosophy over results at all costs — Chiefs coach
Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns
Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.