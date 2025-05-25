Chelsea back in Champions League after Forest victory

Chelsea's Levi Colwill scores against Nottingham Forest to send his side into next season's Champions League. Picture: REUTERS
Nottingham — Chelsea’s Levi Colwill struck in the second half to send his team back to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons with a breathless 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday on a make-or-break final day of the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca’s men finished fourth in the table on 69 points in the crowded chase for European qualification, while Forest, who had Champions League dreams of their own in their best season in decades, had to settle for seventh on 65 points.
Colwill broke the deadlock of an intense game at the City Ground in the 50th minute when Forest defender Neco Williams struggled to head the ball clear and Pedro Neto was there to poke the ball across goal for Colwill to tap into the empty net, as the Chelsea fans behind Matz Sels’ goal erupted.
“Amazing, we’ve grinded it out all season and today for these fans, we hope they’re happy and get to see some Champions League next season,” Colwill said.
“We did it and we’re proud, as a club, we’re back where we should be.”
Chris Wood missed a chance to equalise at the death when Sels drilled a terrific ball into the box and Wood stretched to get his foot on it but chipped it over the bar from close range, prompting agonised groans from the Forest faithful.
Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels celebrates winning the Golden Glove shared with Arsenal's David Raya at The City Ground in Nottingham, England, May 25 2025. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
While Chelsea’s goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of Forest, their season will be deemed a success.
They were tipped for another relegation battle by many before a remarkable turnaround under Nuno Espirito Santo saw them parked among the top five for much of the season, and dreaming of a return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in more than 40 years.
As it is they will return to European competition next season, for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign, in the Conference League.
Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jeremy Doku during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage in London, England, May 25 2025. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester City’s disappointing season ended with the consolation of a place in the Champions League after a 2-0 victory at Fulham, earned by Ilkay Gundogan’s overhead kick and an Erling Haaland penalty.
The victory ensured City finish third in the table with 71 points from 38 games, the first time they have ended outside the top two since the 2016-17 season. Fulham finished 11th with 54 points.
City opened the scoring on 21 minutes when Matheus Nunes’s chipped shot on the angle was clawed away by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno and into the path of Gundogan, whose acrobatic effort steered the ball into the net off the crossbar.
The visitors doubled their advantage when Sasa Lukic fouled Gundogan in the box and Haaland converted the spot kick to score his 22nd league goal of the campaign, while Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench for the final five minutes in his farewell to City.
Newcastle United squeezed into the Champions League places despite losing 1-0 to Everton at home, thanks to Manchester United’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.
The Magpies ended up in fifth place on 66 points, edging out Villa on goal difference.
The final whistle led to a nervous wait at St James’s Park as the game continued at Old Trafford, with confirmation of Villa’s defeat bringing a roar of joy and relief as the Champions League hymn was played to celebrate Newcastle’s return to Europe’s premier competition.
Newcastle dominated throughout but were undone by poor finishing and sloppy passing. Their struggles were encapsulated in a 38th-minute tongue-lashing administered by defender Fabian Schar to teammate Jacob Murphy, who dawdled across the midfield before carelessly giving away the ball.
The home side had their chances but their final ball into the box was often poor and any efforts they did manage to get on goal were comfortably dealt with by Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.
Newcastle were eventually punished for giving away the ball once too often in the centre of the pitch in the 65th minute, with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko crossing for Carlos Alcaraz to score with a brilliant header.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.