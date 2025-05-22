Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy after his team's victory over Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday. Picture: ALEX PANTLING/Uefa via Getty Images
Bengaluru - Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min said he finally felt like a club legend after leading the team to their first trophy in 17 years courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday.
“Let’s say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today,” said the South Korean, who has been at Spurs for a decade. “Seventeen years, nobody’s done it. So with such amazing players, yeah today’s the day. Probably today I’ll say I’m a legend of this club.
“I feel amazing. This is what I’ve always dreamed for and today is the day it happened. Dream came really, really true ... I’m the happiest man in the world.”
Son said he never doubted Spurs could win the Europa League despite a poor season in England’s Premier League where they sit 17th with one match remaining for the season.
“We had some tough games, but I always believed we could win this tournament ... credit to all the boys, they were outstanding from day one,” the 32-year-old told the club’s website.
“I scored the first goal in the [new Tottenham Hotspur] stadium, captain of this club, win the Europa League ... in 10 years, I’ve done special things that I will never, ever forget.”
Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot called for “reflection” after the club failed to clinch any silverware in a woeful season.
Manager Ruben Amorim offered to quit without compensation as the club, who are one spot above Spurs, endure their worst campaign in the Premier League era.
Wednesday’s defeat at Estadio de San Mames, which also cost them a spot in the Champions League next season, left many of their supporters in tears at the stadium.
“It hurts when you see the fans like this. They’ve been with us every single time after the poor results we had and the difficult season that we had,” Dalot said.
“They don’t deserve it, and if it doesn’t hurt you, if you don’t feel it, then you shouldn't be here.
“So, it’s time for reflection. Everyone needs to reflect. And when it’s time to make decisions, make decisions. When it’s time to act, we act. And when it’s time for us to go on the pitch, we win games.”
Dalot had been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf injury but made his comeback as a late substitute on Wednesday.
“I think it sums up a little bit our season, a rollercoaster of emotions during the game. But we kept fighting until the end,” said the Portuguese international, who joined United in 2018.
“It’s hard to take ... not being able to win a trophy that could give some joy, especially to the fans. Seeing them at the end hurts a lot.”
Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son
Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot calls for reflection as troubled club fails to pick up any silverware
Bengaluru - Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min said he finally felt like a club legend after leading the team to their first trophy in 17 years courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday.
“Let’s say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today,” said the South Korean, who has been at Spurs for a decade. “Seventeen years, nobody’s done it. So with such amazing players, yeah today’s the day. Probably today I’ll say I’m a legend of this club.
“I feel amazing. This is what I’ve always dreamed for and today is the day it happened. Dream came really, really true ... I’m the happiest man in the world.”
Son said he never doubted Spurs could win the Europa League despite a poor season in England’s Premier League where they sit 17th with one match remaining for the season.
“We had some tough games, but I always believed we could win this tournament ... credit to all the boys, they were outstanding from day one,” the 32-year-old told the club’s website.
“I scored the first goal in the [new Tottenham Hotspur] stadium, captain of this club, win the Europa League ... in 10 years, I’ve done special things that I will never, ever forget.”
Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot called for “reflection” after the club failed to clinch any silverware in a woeful season.
Manager Ruben Amorim offered to quit without compensation as the club, who are one spot above Spurs, endure their worst campaign in the Premier League era.
Wednesday’s defeat at Estadio de San Mames, which also cost them a spot in the Champions League next season, left many of their supporters in tears at the stadium.
“It hurts when you see the fans like this. They’ve been with us every single time after the poor results we had and the difficult season that we had,” Dalot said.
“They don’t deserve it, and if it doesn’t hurt you, if you don’t feel it, then you shouldn't be here.
“So, it’s time for reflection. Everyone needs to reflect. And when it’s time to make decisions, make decisions. When it’s time to act, we act. And when it’s time for us to go on the pitch, we win games.”
Dalot had been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf injury but made his comeback as a late substitute on Wednesday.
“I think it sums up a little bit our season, a rollercoaster of emotions during the game. But we kept fighting until the end,” said the Portuguese international, who joined United in 2018.
“It’s hard to take ... not being able to win a trophy that could give some joy, especially to the fans. Seeing them at the end hurts a lot.”
Reuters
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons
Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd to clinch Europa League title
Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd to clinch Europa League title
Newcastle face Arsenal with eye on Champions League
Europa League can be turning point for Tottenham — Postecoglou
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.