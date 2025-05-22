Mamelodi Sundowns aim to shed chokers tag

Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns will be hot favourites to win a second Caf Champions League title when they face Pyramids in the two-leg final, but the Cairo side have shown themselves no pushovers after shaking up a duopoly in Egyptian football.
Sundowns, who won the continental title in 2016, host Saturday’s first leg at Loftus Versfeld before travelling to Cairo for the return on June 1.
The South Africans are frequent visitors to the business end of the tournament, reaching at least the quarterfinals in seven of the past eight editions.
But while they have an impressive pedigree, striding through the group stages in previous editions and even setting a record for the number of points attained in the process, they have developed a reputation for wilting under the pressure of the knockout rounds.
They looked to be going out in the semifinals for a third consecutive season in April when a last-minute own goal handed them a 1-1 draw at holders Al Ahly of Egypt and allowed them to advance to the final on the away goals rule.
Coached by Portuguese Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns are owned by the family of Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe, one of Africa’s richest men.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Tashreeq Matthews will be a key player against Pyramids on Saturday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/DERYK FOSTER
Motsepe has pumped money into the club and given them resources far exceeding those of almost all their rivals.
Last week, they secured a record-extending eighth successive SA Premiership title and in June head to the Club World Cup with a squad strengthened by signings from Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is braced for a hard day at the office.
“We are expecting a tough game against Pyramids FC because they are a good team and they have [done] well home and away,” said Modiba.
“We just have to apply ourselves well on the day and try to win the match in front of our home supporters. They have signed a few good players from the last team we played against them in 2023.
“They have gained more experience in the competition and that is explained by the fact that they are in the final. They are … doing well, even in their domestic league they are competing with Al Ahly for the league title.
“They are a team that has evolved a lot…. We are up against a different team and coach and approach from the team we played against in the past.”
Pyramids have emerged from the shadows of Egypt’s two major clubs, Al Ahly and Zamalek, having been formed only in 2008 and then moving to Cairo a decade later after being taken over by Saudi investors.
The club now have UAE ownership and were given the financial might to compete with Al Ahly and Zamalek for Egypt’s top talent, as well as buying players from elsewhere in Africa to bolster their squad.
They are competing in the Champions League final for the first time, having reached the title match at only the second attempt.
Pyramids are also in the hunt for a first Egyptian league title and will play in the country’s cup final against Zamalek on June 5.
Mamelodi Sundowns aim to shed chokers tag
Pretoria side favourites to win Caf Champions League title but have a reputation for wilting under pressure
Mamelodi Sundowns will be hot favourites to win a second Caf Champions League title when they face Pyramids in the two-leg final, but the Cairo side have shown themselves no pushovers after shaking up a duopoly in Egyptian football.
Sundowns, who won the continental title in 2016, host Saturday’s first leg at Loftus Versfeld before travelling to Cairo for the return on June 1.
The South Africans are frequent visitors to the business end of the tournament, reaching at least the quarterfinals in seven of the past eight editions.
But while they have an impressive pedigree, striding through the group stages in previous editions and even setting a record for the number of points attained in the process, they have developed a reputation for wilting under the pressure of the knockout rounds.
They looked to be going out in the semifinals for a third consecutive season in April when a last-minute own goal handed them a 1-1 draw at holders Al Ahly of Egypt and allowed them to advance to the final on the away goals rule.
Coached by Portuguese Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns are owned by the family of Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe, one of Africa’s richest men.
Motsepe has pumped money into the club and given them resources far exceeding those of almost all their rivals.
Last week, they secured a record-extending eighth successive SA Premiership title and in June head to the Club World Cup with a squad strengthened by signings from Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is braced for a hard day at the office.
“We are expecting a tough game against Pyramids FC because they are a good team and they have [done] well home and away,” said Modiba.
“We just have to apply ourselves well on the day and try to win the match in front of our home supporters. They have signed a few good players from the last team we played against them in 2023.
“They have gained more experience in the competition and that is explained by the fact that they are in the final. They are … doing well, even in their domestic league they are competing with Al Ahly for the league title.
“They are a team that has evolved a lot…. We are up against a different team and coach and approach from the team we played against in the past.”
Pyramids have emerged from the shadows of Egypt’s two major clubs, Al Ahly and Zamalek, having been formed only in 2008 and then moving to Cairo a decade later after being taken over by Saudi investors.
The club now have UAE ownership and were given the financial might to compete with Al Ahly and Zamalek for Egypt’s top talent, as well as buying players from elsewhere in Africa to bolster their squad.
They are competing in the Champions League final for the first time, having reached the title match at only the second attempt.
Pyramids are also in the hunt for a first Egyptian league title and will play in the country’s cup final against Zamalek on June 5.
With Mahlatse Mphahlele
Reuters
Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Sundowns coach Cardoso says season’s record will be hard to match
Sundowns dominate Magesi to celebrate title in style
Amazing Amajita revel in their Afcon successes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Spurs’ Europa League victory turns skipper into favourite Son
Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd to clinch Europa League title
Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns
Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Zirkzee, Dalot, Yoro train in triple boost for United before Europa final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.