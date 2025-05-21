Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson in action with Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu in Bilbao, Spain, May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Bilbao — Tottenham Hotspur won a scrappy Europa League final 1-0 against Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday to salvage their season and earn a berth in next year’s Champions League thanks to Brennan Johnson’s bundled first-half goal.
It is Spurs’ first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since 1984, but the fourth time they had beaten United this season.
Johnson scored in the 42nd minute when United’s defence crumbled as Pape Sarr swung in a cross while goalkeeper Andre Onana remained rooted to his line.
Johnson and United defender Luke Shaw rushed in and the ball appeared to glance off both of them and in, past Onana’s desperate swipe.
The goal was as scrappy as the game in a matchup of teams who have had wildly disappointing Premier League seasons, with United languishing in 16th and Spurs 17th.
United’s Rasmus Hojlund had a terrific chance to equalise with a header midway through the second half, but Spurs’ Micky van de Ven leapt for a stunning clearance off the line.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd to clinch Europa League title
It’s Spurs’ first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since 1984
