Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons says it will be a disaster if they fail to qualify for the top eight next season. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Dillan Solomons believes it will be a disaster for Kaizer Chiefs to fail to make the top eight for the second successive season if they don’t win their last Premier Soccer League match against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Amakhosi finished in their worst-ever position when they ended 10th in the league last season, but despite winning the Nedbank Cup on May 10, Solomons insisted on Wednesday victory over Polokwane will be vital for their plans for next season.
“We had goals for the season, and we haven’t reached them in the league and for us that’s a downwards. Winning the Nedbank Cup, it’s been fantastic and it’s something we’ve been trying to achieve for a long time,” said Solomons, who has been a regular at right-back in recent games after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the team at the start of the season.
Getting to the top eight will be complicated if Chiefs don’t win at home on Saturday.
Polokwane, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay will also be looking for points to ensure they play in the MTN8 at the start of next season.
Polokwane will keep themselves in the top eight if they play a draw against Chiefs, but Amakhosi may not have such luck if Gallants beat Magesi and Richards Bay beat SuperSport United in their last matches.
Chippa have finished their season and are occupying the eighth spot on 31 points, ahead of Chiefs and Gallants on goal difference.
Bay, positioned 11th with 30 points, may jump into the top eight if they beat relegation-threatened SuperSport and have other results going their way.
“For us to get in the top eight will mean we’ve had a successful season. Not getting in the top eight, I wouldn't say it’s not successful, but it’s not what we want. We want to be in every competition next season,” Solomons said.
With coach Nasreddine Nabi having ensured Chiefs will play in the Caf Confederations Cup next season by winning the Nedbank Cup, some will view qualifying for the top eight as no longer vital for Chiefs.
Solomons was asked if reports of Nabi possibly leaving at the end of the season, especially if he doesn’t attain the top-eight spot, has in a way affected the players.
“Obviously people have been talking,” Solomons said of Nabi’s future at Chiefs. “But there’s nothing we can do. We have to do what we can do. That’s coming to training every day and putting in the work and showing the coach we’re here to work.”
Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons
Polokwane, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay will also be looking for points to ensure they play in the MTN8
Dillan Solomons believes it will be a disaster for Kaizer Chiefs to fail to make the top eight for the second successive season if they don’t win their last Premier Soccer League match against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Amakhosi finished in their worst-ever position when they ended 10th in the league last season, but despite winning the Nedbank Cup on May 10, Solomons insisted on Wednesday victory over Polokwane will be vital for their plans for next season.
“We had goals for the season, and we haven’t reached them in the league and for us that’s a downwards. Winning the Nedbank Cup, it’s been fantastic and it’s something we’ve been trying to achieve for a long time,” said Solomons, who has been a regular at right-back in recent games after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the team at the start of the season.
Getting to the top eight will be complicated if Chiefs don’t win at home on Saturday.
Polokwane, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay will also be looking for points to ensure they play in the MTN8 at the start of next season.
Polokwane will keep themselves in the top eight if they play a draw against Chiefs, but Amakhosi may not have such luck if Gallants beat Magesi and Richards Bay beat SuperSport United in their last matches.
Chippa have finished their season and are occupying the eighth spot on 31 points, ahead of Chiefs and Gallants on goal difference.
Bay, positioned 11th with 30 points, may jump into the top eight if they beat relegation-threatened SuperSport and have other results going their way.
“For us to get in the top eight will mean we’ve had a successful season. Not getting in the top eight, I wouldn't say it’s not successful, but it’s not what we want. We want to be in every competition next season,” Solomons said.
With coach Nasreddine Nabi having ensured Chiefs will play in the Caf Confederations Cup next season by winning the Nedbank Cup, some will view qualifying for the top eight as no longer vital for Chiefs.
Solomons was asked if reports of Nabi possibly leaving at the end of the season, especially if he doesn’t attain the top-eight spot, has in a way affected the players.
“Obviously people have been talking,” Solomons said of Nabi’s future at Chiefs. “But there’s nothing we can do. We have to do what we can do. That’s coming to training every day and putting in the work and showing the coach we’re here to work.”
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Man U faces high-stakes Europa League final
Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Chiefs coach urges fans to help win last match
Amazing Amajita revel in their Afcon successes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.