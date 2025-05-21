Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tashreeq Matthews before the Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC of Egypt. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
It has been open to interpretation since Tashreeq Matthews arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns last season and he doesn’t have a clear answer for it.
Former coach Rulani Mokwena admitted not knowing his best position and speaking before the sold-out Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC on Saturday at Loftus, Matthews said he is comfortable to play anywhere in the attack.
When it comes to natural strikers, coach Miguel Cardoso has Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners and to a lesser extent Arthur Sales, while Lucas Ribeiro is usually used as a No 10 or false striker.
Matthews has been largely used as an attacking midfielder and has returned with a contribution of eight goals and six assists in 32 matches in all competitions so far this season.
“Growing up as a youngster, I played many different positions. So I am comfortable to play anywhere in the attack and going forward,” he said as Sundowns prepared to host Pyramids FC.
The other issue that makes Matthews different is his skinny body structure and he said it has its advantage and disadvantages.
“If you look at it, there are a lot of footballers who have my structure. It’s about how you use your body. Sometimes it comes with its disadvantages but if you are in possession of the ball you have the advantage.”
Looking ahead to the match, Matthews said they have to get a good result to take to Cairo for the second leg next week.
“We haven’t been in a final for a few years but we are here now. I think we deserve it and we have to do whatever it takes to win it at home before we start thinking about the second leg.
“It is important to take this match as a final and not underestimate them. We must do what we have to do to go over the line. This is the trophy the club has been speaking about and wanting to win so we can get the second star.”
Matthews played for youth sides of teams such as Borussia Dortmund (Germany), FC Utrecht (Holland) and Helsingborgs IF, Varbergs BoIS and IK Sirius (Sweden) and he said the decision to return home was not an easy one.
“Coming back to SA was a difficult decision but I was coming to the best team in the country that is used to winning trophies. We are in the Champions League final and that says a lot.
“I didn’t win any trophies in Europe besides individual awards but now I am winning with the team.”
Matthews able to play any attacking position at Sundowns
Striker says he is comfortable to play anywhere
It has been open to interpretation since Tashreeq Matthews arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns last season and he doesn’t have a clear answer for it.
Former coach Rulani Mokwena admitted not knowing his best position and speaking before the sold-out Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC on Saturday at Loftus, Matthews said he is comfortable to play anywhere in the attack.
When it comes to natural strikers, coach Miguel Cardoso has Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners and to a lesser extent Arthur Sales, while Lucas Ribeiro is usually used as a No 10 or false striker.
Matthews has been largely used as an attacking midfielder and has returned with a contribution of eight goals and six assists in 32 matches in all competitions so far this season.
“Growing up as a youngster, I played many different positions. So I am comfortable to play anywhere in the attack and going forward,” he said as Sundowns prepared to host Pyramids FC.
The other issue that makes Matthews different is his skinny body structure and he said it has its advantage and disadvantages.
“If you look at it, there are a lot of footballers who have my structure. It’s about how you use your body. Sometimes it comes with its disadvantages but if you are in possession of the ball you have the advantage.”
Looking ahead to the match, Matthews said they have to get a good result to take to Cairo for the second leg next week.
“We haven’t been in a final for a few years but we are here now. I think we deserve it and we have to do whatever it takes to win it at home before we start thinking about the second leg.
“It is important to take this match as a final and not underestimate them. We must do what we have to do to go over the line. This is the trophy the club has been speaking about and wanting to win so we can get the second star.”
Matthews played for youth sides of teams such as Borussia Dortmund (Germany), FC Utrecht (Holland) and Helsingborgs IF, Varbergs BoIS and IK Sirius (Sweden) and he said the decision to return home was not an easy one.
“Coming back to SA was a difficult decision but I was coming to the best team in the country that is used to winning trophies. We are in the Champions League final and that says a lot.
“I didn’t win any trophies in Europe besides individual awards but now I am winning with the team.”
Zirkzee, Dalot, Yoro train in triple boost for United before Europa final
Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Sundowns coach Cardoso says season’s record will be hard to match
Amazing Amajita revel in their Afcon successes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Polokwane win crucial for Chiefs to make top eight, says Solomons
Stellies target Confed Cup in clash against City
Zirkzee, Dalot, Yoro train in triple boost for United before Europa final
Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.