Zirkzee, Dalot, Yoro train in triple boost for United before Europa final

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s season looks set to continue after hamstring injury scare

20 May 2025 - 20:28
by Lori Ewing
Joshua Zirkzee training with his Man United teammates on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee trained with the team on Tuesday on the eve of their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, despite having been expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro also trained on Tuesday at the team’s Carrington training facility in a potential triple boost for manager Ruben Amorim ahead of a match with huge implications for the struggling team.

The 23-year-old Zirkzee has not played since limping off with a hamstring injury on April 13, with Amorim saying three days later that the Dutchman was “will not play again this season, let’s prepare him for the next one”.

Zirkzee has three goals for United this season.

The 19-year-old Yoro has had an impressive debut season for United despite injury troubles, and Amorim looked devastated when the defender picked up a foot injury against West Ham United on May 11, leaving his participation in the Europa League final in doubt.

At the same time, Bilbao braces for the expected influx of more than 50,000 English football fans. 

Spanish authorities have fortified Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium, located in the city centre, with a 3m-high fence and stringent security measures.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United speaks to Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United, during a stadium walk around at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, May 20 2025. Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United speaks to Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United, during a stadium walk around at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, May 20 2025. Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES

The municipal services in Bilbao, including mobility, cleaning and security, have been significantly disrupted due to the extensive plans set in place to ensure the event proceeds in an orderly and secure manner, as stated by Bilbao’s city council.

This has led to locals having to adjust their regular routines. More than 3,000 police officers will be deployed in the city and will oversee three security rings around the stadium, restricting access only to ticket holders and local residents starting this morning.

Additionally, fan zones equipped with giant screens, amusement activities and more than 60,000 litres of beer have been set up outside the city centre to attract fans without match tickets away from the security perimeter.

Each fan base was allocated almost 15,000 match tickets, with the remainder given to Uefa sponsors or already secured by neutrals, as the two struggling clubs battle for the title that will qualify one of them for next season’s Champions League.

To minimise the risk of confrontations, the two sets of fans will be kept in separate areas, 2.5km apart, before kickoff.

“We are very excited and proud to host this game. We want [English fans] to see what we are like, the passion we feel, the good values of football and our culture,” Bilbao mayor Juan Mari Aburto told reporters.

Accommodation costs have skyrocketed due to Bilbao’s limited hotel capacity of about 13,000 beds. Many fans have had to stay as far as Cantabria, Gipuzkoa, or Alava, all over an hour’s drive from Bilbao.

Border controls have been reinforced by the Spain National Police. The airport anticipates handling three times the usual number of flights this week, including 174 private jets between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the significant number of fans, it is not expected to come even close to the 150,000 Scottish and German fans that descended on Seville three years ago for the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reuters

