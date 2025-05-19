Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso says season’s record will be hard to match

The Brazilians end season unbeaten at home, winning all 14 matches and matching last term’s 73 points

19 May 2025 - 16:42
by NEVILLE KHOZA
Thlopie Motsepe, Miguel Cardoso and Flemming Berg of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate the Betway Premiership championship after the match against Magesi FC. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feels they are not getting enough credit after they continued to set the bar high in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

Sundowns capped off their eighth consecutive league title with a dominant 2-0 victory over Magesi at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday, courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro’s brace in their final match.

They ended the season unbeaten at home, winning all 14 matches, while also matching the 73 points they achieved last term.

Sundowns also scored 65 goals and conceded only 13 and Cardoso believes it will be difficult to match this record in the future.

“This season for sure will stay in history for a long time, it is not easy to repeat,” Cardoso said during the post-match media conference.

“This season, I think we eclipsed almost all records that are [there] and it is not me, it’s the guys that handle the ball.

“I just lead, guide and help them to do it, but they put it in such a way that it is difficult because you cannot win more home matches than you have on the calendar.

“It’s difficult to collect more points than what we have and to score more goals than we have.

“But I’m happy because when you set standards, it means you went into a level that is difficult to achieve and that is the thing I think SA still doesn’t recognise.

“Maybe one day... Sundowns as a club, as a structure, the group of players that have been here last year and the coaches, myself included, have done a wonderful job.

“And that, I feel, is not recognised at the level that it should be.”

After winning the eighth successive league title, the Portuguese coach also believes it is possible they can win 11 in a row, but that it will need a lot of hard work to achieve that.

“The challenge ahead of us next season regarding the championship is that it is possible to win it again. It is possible to win 11 championships, but hard work will be needed for it,” he said.

“What I told the players after the Chippa game is that the following day we are not going to party, we are going to celebrate, because we’ve already had a party after the match.”

Sundowns have already turned their attention to the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids at Loftus on Saturday at 3pm.  

