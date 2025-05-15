Amajita stun Nigeria, reach first Afcon U-20 final in 28 years

Tylon Smith in action in an earlier group match against Egypt, scored the winner against Nigeria on Thursday to send SA into the Afcon U20 final. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/IRABOR KENNEDY
Amajita weathered a first-half storm, bravely regrouped and produced a second-half winner against the run of play of the semifinal to stun Nigeria 1-0 and reach their second Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations final.
Tylon Smith’s 66th-minute headed goal at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia earned coach Raymond Mdaka’s team the glory of a place in Sunday’s final (8pm SA time), where they will meet either hosts Egypt or Morocco.
This makes for the best performance by SA in the tournament since the under-20 team coached by Shakes Mashaba that contained stars such as Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 final.
Amajita were fortunate to not go to the break a goal down after a first half where they at times had to desperately defend, the South Africans battling with Nigeria’s physical presence and movement in attack.
The Flying Eagles were let down by their finishing.
In the 17th minute left-back Odinaka Okoro’s corner from the right landed on SA goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe’s crossbar. On the half-hour Kparobo Arierhi cantered free down the right and shot into the side-netting.
SuperSport United left-back Neo Rapoo’s overlapping was SA’s best source of impetus, keeping them from being completely on the back foot. From his cross Amajita top scorer and SuperSport teammate Thabang Mahlangu got up to beat goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt and bundle a header wide.
Twice as the break approached, Nigeria left wing Clinton Jephta fed Arierhi, the striker volleying over the bar then seeing a shot deflected for a corner off Smith.
The South Africans were far more effective keeping the Eagles at bay from the break.
Amajita right-back Sfiso Timba’s drive just before the hour was well wide.
Then the South Africans took the lead. Rapoo’s corner from the left was cleared back to the defender who played in a seemingly speculative, lobbed cross with his weaker right boot to Smith. Harcourt came and missed by a long way allowing Smith to loop a header in.
Nigeria showed signs of panic after going a goal down, battling to get their attacking movements flowing again.
In the 89th, substitute Precious Benjamin was played into space on the right and crossed for Israel Ayuma to head powerfully from close range, Lowe producing a superb reflex stop to deny Nigeria their best chance to send the game to extra time.
