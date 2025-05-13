Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for recognition of his work

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso celebrates with assistant coach Fabio Fernandes after their side's 3-0 PSL win against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested the public and media do not fully appreciate his work at the club since joining the Brazilians in December.
Downs are on the verge of clinching the Premier Soccer League title, needing a point in their clash against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.
Should Orlando Pirates fail to beat Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night, Sundowns would be champions.
“It’s important people recognise what we’ve done and what we’ve been doing in this league,” Cardoso said after his team’s 3-0 thumping of Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
“We took the team to a high level. The team isn’t only playing fantastically but beating records.
“Let’s give credit to those who deserve it because when I arrived there was suspicion [I might fail] and now please just respect the work we’ve been doing.”
Cardoso agreed that his predecessor Manqoba Mngqithi deserves a share of the credit for the imminent title success. The Sundowns’ coach paid homage to the former Brazilians coach in person when Downs drew 1-1 against Mngqithi’s new team, Arrows, in Durban in early March.
“People are saying I arrived in the middle of the season. No, I didn’t arrive in the middle of the season.
“I arrived with only one third of the season played, so with due respect to coach Manqoba and the work he did, that was important, I think it’s clear for everybody to see where we were and where we stand now.
“It was important to pick the team from the position [leading the Premiership] they were in [when Cardoso arrived] and that’s the credit I give to him [Mngqithi] — and I told him personally when we played him.”
Cardoso has won 16 of the 19 Premiership games, with two defeats and a draw, he has been in charge of Sundowns after replacing Mngqithi seven games into the league campaign.
The Portuguese has also steered Sundowns to the Caf Champions League final, in which they face Pyramids of Egypt over two legs, in Pretoria on May 24 and Cairo on June 1.
