Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for recognition of his work

Portuguese says that since his arrival, when he was expected to fail, the team has been breaking records

13 May 2025 - 20:02
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso celebrates with assistant coach Fabio Fernandes after their side's 3-0 PSL win against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso celebrates with assistant coach Fabio Fernandes after their side's 3-0 PSL win against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested the public and media do not fully appreciate his work at the club since joining the Brazilians in December.

Downs are on the verge of clinching the Premier Soccer League title, needing a point in their clash against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.

Should Orlando Pirates fail to beat Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night, Sundowns would be champions.

“It’s important people recognise what we’ve done and what we’ve been doing in this league,” Cardoso said after his team’s 3-0 thumping of Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

“We took the team to a high level. The team isn’t only playing fantastically but beating records.

“Let’s give credit to those who deserve it because when I arrived there was suspicion [I might fail] and now please just respect the work we’ve been doing.”

Cardoso agreed that his predecessor Manqoba Mngqithi deserves a share of the credit for the imminent title success. The Sundowns’ coach paid homage to the former Brazilians coach in person when Downs drew 1-1 against Mngqithi’s new team, Arrows, in Durban in early March.

“People are saying I arrived in the middle of the season. No, I didn’t arrive in the middle of the season.

“I arrived with only one third of the season played, so with due respect to coach Manqoba and the work he did, that was important, I think it’s clear for everybody to see where we were and where we stand now.

“It was important to pick the team from the position [leading the Premiership] they were in [when Cardoso arrived] and that’s the credit I give to him [Mngqithi] — and I told him personally when we played him.”

Cardoso has won 16 of the 19 Premiership games, with two defeats and a draw, he has been in charge of Sundowns after replacing Mngqithi seven games into the league campaign.

The Portuguese has also steered Sundowns to the Caf Champions League final, in which they face Pyramids of Egypt over two legs, in Pretoria on May 24 and Cairo on June 1.

Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies apart

The Brazilians were in a hurry to put what is usually a far more strenuous contest to bed in 3-0 win
Sport
2 days ago

Chippa can ‘make things difficult’ for Sundowns, Rayners warns

Eighth-placed PSL side has quality players, making for a tricky encounter, Bafana Bafana striker says
Sport
1 week ago

Spotlight on Sundowns coach Cardoso ahead of Al Ahly semifinal in Cairo

Brazilians’ boss not sure which Al Ahly will turn up for semifinal second leg
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Conversation needed on SA’s approach ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Questions remain over Riveiro’s move to Al Ahly
Sport / Soccer
4.
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Man United have more to worry about than Europa ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Riveiro substitutions ‘cost Pirates the cup’

Sport / Soccer

Double dose of Downs will test our strength, says Chippa coach

Sport / Soccer

Europa League can be turning point for Tottenham — Postecoglou

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for recognition of his work

Sport / Soccer

Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid and take over Brazil national team

Sport / Soccer

Man United have more to worry about than Europa League final, says Amorim

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.