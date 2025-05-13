Sport / Soccer

Ex-skipper Lekgwathi pins cup final loss squarely on subs

Riveiro substitutions ‘cost Pirates the cup’

Former captain says Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa should not have been replaced

13 May 2025 - 17:01
by Sports staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lucky Lekgwathi. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
Lucky Lekgwathi. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi believes coach José Riveiro got the substitutions wrong in the Soweto Derby Nedbank Cup final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

Lekgwathi said Riveiro’s substitutions in the 1-2 loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium may have had a detrimental effect on the makeup of the team. The 48-year-old said Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa should not have been substituted.

“To tell you the truth, the Buccaneers let it go. In the first half they were very good and were controlling the game,” Lekgwathi told Sportsboom.co.za. 

“Even after Chiefs scored the penalty, they didn’t panic, thinking they lost the game. Instead, they continued playing their style, knocking the ball around until it paid off with a set piece and got the equaliser from Makgopa.

“In the second half, they started very well again, and it is only after the coach made those changes that Chiefs started controlling the game.

“After the substitutions of Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa, Chiefs made a few changes as well and started controlling the game and coming at Orlando Pirates. I think we should’ve kept the same XI that played the first half. Today, we would be talking a different story. Overall, it was a good final.”

The Nedbank Cup trophy is not the only cup competition that Orlando Pirates missed out on this season, as they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League semifinal by Pyramids a few weeks ago.

Pirates’ fans are worried the loss to Chiefs may mark the start of a trophy drought, having won multiple trophies in the past three years. 

However, Lekgwathi believes Pirates are not at the start of a trophy drought, even with Riveiro now having officially left the club. 

“I don’t think it’s the end of the glory days. We still have the same players who won us all these trophies in the past couple of seasons. If you look at the team, there is a good balance of youngsters and experienced players.

“At Orlando Pirates, when you join the team, they will tell you, you don’t play for a coach here, you play for the badge. The coaches come and go, and the players know very well. Moreover, Riveiro will always remain in our hearts.”

Sportsboom.co.za 

Buccaneers will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela

Defender says Bucs have a job to do reaching Caf Champions League semifinal
Sport
1 month ago

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to exit at end of season

Bucs make the announcement early to ensure no disruptions in the league title race with Sundowns
Sport
1 month ago

Pirates coach urges team to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers

Partners in crime Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng give Bucs big advantage in quarterfinal
Sport
1 month ago

MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of Pirates clash

Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Conversation needed on SA’s approach ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Questions remain over Riveiro’s move to Al Ahly
Sport / Soccer
4.
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Man United have more to worry about than Europa ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Questions remain over Riveiro’s move to Al Ahly

Sport / Soccer

Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro hails ‘special’ season, says Pirates will keep winning after he’s gone

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.