Riveiro substitutions ‘cost Pirates the cup’

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi believes coach José Riveiro got the substitutions wrong in the Soweto Derby Nedbank Cup final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.
Lekgwathi said Riveiro’s substitutions in the 1-2 loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium may have had a detrimental effect on the makeup of the team. The 48-year-old said Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa should not have been substituted.
“To tell you the truth, the Buccaneers let it go. In the first half they were very good and were controlling the game,” Lekgwathi told Sportsboom.co.za.
“Even after Chiefs scored the penalty, they didn’t panic, thinking they lost the game. Instead, they continued playing their style, knocking the ball around until it paid off with a set piece and got the equaliser from Makgopa.
“In the second half, they started very well again, and it is only after the coach made those changes that Chiefs started controlling the game.
“After the substitutions of Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa, Chiefs made a few changes as well and started controlling the game and coming at Orlando Pirates. I think we should’ve kept the same XI that played the first half. Today, we would be talking a different story. Overall, it was a good final.”
The Nedbank Cup trophy is not the only cup competition that Orlando Pirates missed out on this season, as they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League semifinal by Pyramids a few weeks ago.
Pirates’ fans are worried the loss to Chiefs may mark the start of a trophy drought, having won multiple trophies in the past three years.
However, Lekgwathi believes Pirates are not at the start of a trophy drought, even with Riveiro now having officially left the club.
“I don’t think it’s the end of the glory days. We still have the same players who won us all these trophies in the past couple of seasons. If you look at the team, there is a good balance of youngsters and experienced players.
“At Orlando Pirates, when you join the team, they will tell you, you don’t play for a coach here, you play for the badge. The coaches come and go, and the players know very well. Moreover, Riveiro will always remain in our hearts.”
Ex-skipper Lekgwathi pins cup final loss squarely on subs
Riveiro substitutions ‘cost Pirates the cup’
Former captain says Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa should not have been replaced
