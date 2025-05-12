Sport / Soccer

Xabi Alonso ready to start work at Real Madrid, says Spanish media

Former Spain midfielder is expected to replace Real manager Carlo Ancelotti

12 May 2025 - 15:13
by Fernando Kallas in Madrid
Xabi Alonso celebrates with fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN
Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso is set to become the next Real Madrid manager on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen after this season, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Alonso, 43, is expected to replace Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is being lined up for the vacant Brazil job ahead of the 2026 World Cup, sources said.

Despite the Italian having a year remaining on his contract, Real’s underwhelming season and his desire to coach Brazil have led to a mutual agreement to part ways, the sources said.

Alonso, who said earlier this month he was leaving Leverkusen after guiding them to the double last term, will join Real before the inaugural Club World Cup in the US from June 14 to July 14, multiple media reports said.

Alonso, who also played for Liverpool and Bayern Munich and won the World Cup with Spain in SA in 2010, last season steered Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title, ending the Bavarians’ 11-year domination. They also won the German Cup and German Super Cup.

Reports of Ancelotti’s likely departure come as no surprise after Real’s 4-3 defeat at Barcelona in a thrilling “El Clasico” on Sunday left his side on the brink of a trophyless season.

The 65-year-old Italian, who returned for a second stint at Real in June 2021, led the Spanish giants to two Champions League and LaLiga doubles, the latest of which came last season.

He is the most successful manager in the club's history with a total of 15 trophies and the first coach to claim titles in Europe’s top five leagues.

However, this season Real were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal and allowed Barca to fight back and win 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final.

Second-placed Real are seven points adrift of Barcelona, who could secure the league title on Wednesday without kicking a ball if Real fail to win at home to Mallorca.

Regardless of Real’s result, a Barca victory in the city derby away to Espanyol on Thursday would clinch the title.

An official announcement regarding a managerial change is expected before Real’s last game of the season at home to Real Sociedad on May 25.

Ancelotti is expected to receive a fitting farewell, recognising his four successful years with the club. 

Reuters

Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies apart

The Brazilians were in a hurry to put what is usually a far more strenuous contest to bed in 3-0 win
Sport
1 day ago

Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung

This is just the beginning, says Kaizer Chiefs coach after ending 10-trophy drought
Sport
1 day ago

Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola

‘It was difficult. Eleven players on the penalty spot. I didn’t expect they would defend so, so deep’
Sport
1 day ago

Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki

Centreback says senior players let Bucs’ exciting young emerging stars ‘be themselves’.
Sport
4 days ago

Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle

Club’s skipper calls on fans to turn up in droves for vital clash at home to Chelsea on Sunday
Sport
4 days ago
