Xabi Alonso ready to start work at Real Madrid, says Spanish media

Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso is set to become the next Real Madrid manager on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen after this season, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Alonso, 43, is expected to replace Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is being lined up for the vacant Brazil job ahead of the 2026 World Cup, sources said.

Despite the Italian having a year remaining on his contract, Real’s underwhelming season and his desire to coach Brazil have led to a mutual agreement to part ways, the sources said.

Alonso, who said earlier this month he was leaving Leverkusen after guiding them to the double last term, will join Real before the inaugural Club World Cup in the US from June 14 to July 14, multiple media reports said.